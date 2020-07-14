What live football is on TV tonight?

The summer time of football continues to zip from drama to drama with lower than two weeks to go till the ultimate day of motion for many European leagues.

One other raft of midweek Premier League fixtures are upon us, with a lot to be determined at each ends of the Premier League desk specifically.

Manchester United didn’t beat Southampton final night time, permitting Chelsea and Leicester an opportunity to take an enormous sigh of aid.

Frank Lampard’s Blues are in motion tonight towards Norwich – who’re already confirmed to be taking part in Championship football subsequent season – and know that something lower than a convincing win is not adequate.

The sport might be proven live on Sky Sports activities and might be made accessible on free-to-air channel Decide TV like so many video games have been all through lockdown.

Elsewhere, West Brom proceed their surge in direction of changing Norwich within the Premier League with an important encounter towards Fulham.

The Championship battle might decide the automated locations in addition to have an enormous bearing on the play-off image, making it an important look ahead to followers and neutrals alike.

Video games for the rest of lockdown might be unfold throughout a variety of platforms together with Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and even BBC who’re dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League video games for the primary time.

Take a look at your information to the perfect football matches on TV this weekend.

Tuesday 14th July

Key video games included under. All UK instances.

West Brom v Fulham

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 5pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football/Most important Occasion/NOW TV

The Championship promotion battle is sharpening to a degree with West Brom on the verge of a return to the highest flight. If the Baggies win right this moment, they are going to be six factors forward of Brentford, who’ve three video games left to play. Nonetheless, fourth-placed Fulham gained’t relent of their bid to complete third… or greater.

Chelsea v Norwich

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Most important Occasion/NOW TV/Decide TV/Sky One

Chelsea take on relegated Norwich in a sport of giant significance for the Blues. Manchester United didn’t capitalise on the top-four battle final night time, that means Frank Lampard’s males stay narrowly in entrance. Nonetheless, they will’t afford any type of slip-up towards Norwich.

What video games are free-to-air?

Along with a variety of video games being proven throughout subscription platforms, football followers might be handled to extra live free-to-air Premier League video games than ever earlier than.

Chelsea v Norwich is the one Premier League fixture tonight, and sure, it’s free to look at for everybody on Decide TV!

Many Sky Sports activities video games might be proven on their free-to-air Decide TV channel – 25 in complete – so maintain trying out our frequently up to date guides.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising throughout all channels, try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re in search of one thing else to look at, try our TV information.