What live football is on TV tonight?

The final week of the 2019/20 Premier League season has arrived, only a few months late, and all bets are off as to the way it all wraps up.

We all know Liverpool have gained the league, we all know Norwich are stone-cold backside, virtually all the pieces in between stays up for grabs.

Remaining Premier League fixtures from the 37th spherical of matches will happen tonight and tomorrow resulting from FA Cup motion on the weekend.

Managerless Watford face the daunting activity of warding off Manchester Metropolis in tonight’s encounter at Vicarage Highway.

Metropolis don’t have anything to play for on the home entrance this season following their weekend defeat within the FA Cup, however will hope to remain recent forward of the Champions League in August.

Aston Villa face a crunch conflict with Metropolis’s conquerers Arsenal this night.

Villa will be relegated tonight in the event that they lose and Watford safe an unlikely level, however that seems like a long-shot proper now given the circumstances.

Video games for the rest of lockdown might be unfold throughout a spread of platforms together with Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and even BBC who’re dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League video games for the primary time.

Tuesday 21st July

Key video games included beneath. All UK instances.

Watford v Man Metropolis

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Essential Occasion/NOW TV/Choose TV/Sky One

Watford are in a sometimes flamable state after binning their third supervisor of the season, Nigel Pearson, on Sunday.

Coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack have the unenviable activity of shutting down Metropolis who might be eager for a backlash show after dropping to Arsenal within the FA Cup on the weekend.

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Essential Occasion/NOW TV

Villa want one thing right here. Some extent could also be sufficient to place them in putting vary of Watford with a win over West Ham on the ultimate day, although by the point the match kicks off, they might be on the brink if Watford pull out a mad end result versus Metropolis.

Arsenal are nearly completed within the Premier League battle for a Europa League spot, however would nonetheless qualify for Europe in the event that they win the FA Cup.

What video games are free-to-air?

Along with a variety of video games being proven throughout subscription platforms, football followers might be handled to extra live free-to-air Premier League video games than ever earlier than.

Watford v Man Metropolis is tonight’s free-to-air Premier League providing to absorb on Choose TV.

Many Sky Sports activities video games might be proven on their free-to-air Choose TV channel – 25 in complete – so preserve trying out our recurrently up to date guides.

