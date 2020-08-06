What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2019/20 football season merely received’t finish.

Most Premier League groups have began their belated summer time breaks however 4 stay in motion with Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures kicking off.

First up, it’s the Europa League. Wolves are degree with Olympiakos forward of the return leg at Molineux, whereas Scottish giants Rangers are on the verge of an exit following a 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen within the first leg.

Manchester United are already by way of to the following spherical after defeating LASK Linz in a 7-1 rout on mixture.

At Europe’s high desk, Chelsea are clinging onto their place within the Champions League and face a mountainous job within the form of demolishing Bayern Munich once they resume their marketing campaign if they’re to progress.

Manchester Metropolis are up towards Actual Madrid with a slender lead of their tie, whereas final yr’s finalists Liverpool and Tottenham have already been dumped out of the competitors.

Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas BBC and Amazon Prime Video might hope to sink their tooth into extra Premier League football in 2020/21.

Try your information to the very best football matches on TV this week.

Thursday sixth August

Key video games included under. All UK instances.

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers

Competitors: Europa League

Kick off: 5:55pm

Live protection: BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Roma

Competitors: Europa League

Kick off: 5:55pm

Live protection: BT Sport 3

Wolves v Olympiakos

Competitors: Europa League



Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Basel v Frankfurt

Competitors: Europa League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport ESPN

What video games are free-to-air?

Along with a variety of video games being proven throughout subscription platforms, football followers have been handled to extra live free-to-air Premier League video games than ever earlier than.

In fact the season is on pause for now, however as we’ve highlighted there is loads extra football to take in.

Sadly, there are not any live free-to-air video games live on TV tonight.

Hold testing our often up to date guides for the newest info on video games and the way to watch them.

