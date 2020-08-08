What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2019/20 football season merely gained’t finish.

Some home competitions, together with the Scottish Premiership, are already up and operating with their 2020/21 instalments, however Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures are nonetheless going forward from 2019/20.

Manchester United and Wolves have blazed their means by way of to the Europa League quarter-finals in current days, now the stress ramps up at Europe’s prime desk.

Manchester Metropolis boast a slender lead over Actual Madrid following a 2-1 first-leg victory. They meet once more on Friday night time to battle for a spot within the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea are additionally in motion in opposition to Bayern Munich this weekend however should overturn a 3-Zero deficit to qualify, a tall order in opposition to the Bundesliga conquerers.

There are a number of different matches happening over the weekend and we’ve rounded up one of the best so that you can take in.

Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas BBC and Amazon Prime Video might hope to sink their enamel into extra Premier League football in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to one of the best football matches on TV this week.

Friday seventh August

Key video games included under. All UK occasions.

Juventus v Lyon

Competitors: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport 2

Man Metropolis v Actual Madrid

Competitors: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Saturday eighth August

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Competitors: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / NOW TV

Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Competitors: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Barcelona v Napoli

Competitors: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport 2

Sunday ninth August

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Competitors: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / NOW TV

