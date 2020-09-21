What live football is on TV tonight?

It’s time to catch your breath, the second batch of Premier League fixtures lit up the nation on the weekend with 39 targets in simply eight video games.

The all-time report for targets in a gameweek stands at 43, and we’ve nonetheless acquired two massive Monday Night time Football showdowns to savour this night.

First up, Aston Villa start their Premier League 2020/21 season live on TV as they face Sheffield United.

The edges’ fortunes might barely have been extra contrasted final season, however the tables have turned because the UK went into lockdown earlier this 12 months.

Villa scrambled to security whereas Sheffield United couldn’t halt a slide from European competition to mid-table safety and little extra.

Anticipate an in depth conflict at Villa Park earlier than an intriguing showdown between Wolves and Manchester Metropolis.

Wolves have spent massive on Portuguese expertise this summer time but it surely’s a transfer that seems to be paying dividends after an assured opening day win and excessive hopes going ahead.

Metropolis are but to start their Premier League marketing campaign resulting from a delayed summer time break however Pep Guardiola will count on an enormous show to kick off their anticipated title push.

Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Monday 21st September

Chosen key matches

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Wolves v Man Metropolis

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

What video games are free-to-air?

Sadly, not one of the video games can be found to look at on free-to-air TV.

