What live football is on TV tonight?

Football is again, and never a second too quickly. Numerous video games from varied leagues might be proven on our screens within the coming weeks and we’re right here to make sense of all of it for you.

The Premier League returned this week with Aston Villa’s draw with Sheffield United and Man Metropolis’s snug victory over Arsenal kick-starting the marketing campaign, with 90 extra video games to be performed live on TV over the course of the subsequent six weeks.

Video games might be unfold throughout a spread of platforms together with Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and even BBC who’re dipping their toes within the live Premier League water for the primary time.

Nevertheless it’s not simply the Premier League in motion. Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga are all navigating the lockdown with quite a few video games throughout quite a few platforms, whereas the Football League play-offs will even go forward.

Try your information to the most effective football matches on TV this night.

Thursday 18th June

Key video games included beneath. All UK instances.

Colchester v Exeter

Competitors: League Two play off semi-final 1st leg

Kick off: 5:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football/Important Occasion

The Football League goes on! League One and League Two have been cancelled, however the play offs will proceed in each divisions. Sixth-placed Colchester take on fifth-placed Exeter within the semi-final first leg beneath lockdown circumstances.

Northampton v Cheltenham

Competitors: League Two play off semi-final 1st leg

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football/Important Occasion

The second play off conflict will see Cheltenham face Northampton. Cheltenham completed fourth within the desk, simply 5 factors shy of the title received by Swindon and 4 factors away from the automated spot. Northampton narrowly sneaked into the highest seven and can hope to grab their likelihood.

Actual Madrid v Valencia

Competitors: La Liga

Kick off: 9:00pm

Live protection: LaLigaTV

Actual Madrid face Valencia as they proceed their push to catch Barcelona within the La Liga title race. Los Blancos sit 5 factors adrift with a recreation in hand. A victory tonight over eighth-placed Valencia would nudge them proper again into competition.

What video games are free-to-air?

Along with a variety of video games being proven throughout subscription platforms, football followers might be handled to extra live free-to-air video games than ever earlier than.

Sadly, there are none out there to observe tonight, however loads of video games might be beamed on free platforms within the coming weeks.

Many Sky Sports activities video games might be proven on their free-to-air Choose TV channel – 25 in whole.

We’ll proceed to replace this web page with the entire newest free-to-air data, however for now, you possibly can try our Premier League fixtures information for the complete vary of video games on free TV.

When you’re searching for extra to observe, go to out TV information.