What live football matches are on TV tonight? Sky Sports activities, BT, BBC, ITV

The worldwide break is spawning loads of speaking factors with huge drama throughout the Euro 2020 play-offs and ongoing Nations League fixtures.

Stars are being shipped internationally to interact in duels with different nationwide groups as UEFA proceed to plough forward with main competitions beneath troublesome circumstances – usually and logistically.

Premier League fixtures have taken a break, for now, with a return to high flight motion slated for this upcoming weekend.

Nevertheless, there’s not even any worldwide football to take in on TV this night – however we do have two video games from the EFL and Nationwide League to supply.

Wrexham take on Maidenhead, whereas Bradford Metropolis welcome Yorkshire rivals Harrogate City to Satisfaction Valley for the primary time of their historical past, with simply two video games being performed between the perimeters ever.

Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities and BT Sport platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to the perfect football matches on TV at the moment.

Monday twelfth October

All UK instances.

Wrexham v Maidenhead

Competitors: Nationwide League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Bradford v Harrogate

Competitors: League Two

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / NOW TV

What video games are free-to-air?

Each Wales sport will likely be proven live on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Preserve trying out our usually up to date guides for the newest data on video games and methods to watch them.

Take a look at Premier League free-to-air video games right here.

Take a look at our relaunched Football Occasions podcast that includes particular friends, FPL ideas and match previews.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV Information.