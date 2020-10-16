What live football matches are on TV tonight? Sky Sports activities, BT, BBC, ITV

Worldwide obligation is over and Premier League fixtures are again with a full slate of video games to feast on this weekend.
All 20 high flight groups might be in motion between Saturday and Monday, with video games unfold throughout a variety of channels, and we’re right here that will help you make sense of all of it.
Manchester Metropolis host Arsenal in one of many largest showdowns of the week, however all eyes might be on Merseyside for the derby showdown between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.
Newcastle face Manchester United in a conflict live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace, with a choice of weekly PPV video games to turn out to be the norm.
Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities and BT Sport platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Take a look at your information to one of the best football matches on TV at this time.
Friday sixteenth October
Derby v Watford
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday seventeenth October
Everton v Liverpool
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Celtic v Rangers
Competitors: Scottish Premiership
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV
Chelsea v Southampton
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live protection: BT Sport Field Workplace
Man Metropolis v Arsenal
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV
Newcastle v Man Utd
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace
Sunday 18th October
Preston v Cardiff
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 12pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV
Tottenham v West Ham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 4pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV
Leicester v Aston Villa
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 7:15pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace
