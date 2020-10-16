What live football matches are on TV tonight? Sky Sports activities, BT, BBC, ITV

Worldwide obligation is over and Premier League fixtures are again with a full slate of video games to feast on this weekend.

All 20 high flight groups might be in motion between Saturday and Monday, with video games unfold throughout a variety of channels, and we’re right here that will help you make sense of all of it.

Manchester Metropolis host Arsenal in one of many largest showdowns of the week, however all eyes might be on Merseyside for the derby showdown between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Newcastle face Manchester United in a conflict live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace, with a choice of weekly PPV video games to turn out to be the norm.

Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities and BT Sport platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to one of the best football matches on TV at this time.

Friday sixteenth October

All UK occasions. Chosen key matches.

Derby v Watford

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday seventeenth October

Everton v Liverpool

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Celtic v Rangers

Competitors: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Chelsea v Southampton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live protection: BT Sport Field Workplace

Man Metropolis v Arsenal

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Newcastle v Man Utd

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

Sunday 18th October

Preston v Cardiff

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Tottenham v West Ham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 4pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Leicester v Aston Villa

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 7:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

