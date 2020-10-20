What live football matches are on TV tonight? Sky Sports activities, BT, BBC, ITV

It’s that point of yr once more as Champions League fixtures grace our TV screens as soon as once more, and never a second too quickly.

Premier League fixtures will dominate weekends, whereas Europe’s best membership competitors is about to take up residence throughout midweek.

Chelsea and Manchester United are first as much as characterize the Premier League tonight.

The Blues take on Europa League champions Sevilla whereas United are in motion towards French giants PSG.

Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities and BT Sport platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Try your information to the very best football matches on TV in the present day.

Tuesday twentieth October

All UK occasions. Chosen key matches.

Chelsea v Sevilla

Competitors: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport 3

PSG v Man Utd

Competitors: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport 2

