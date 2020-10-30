What live football matches are on TV tonight? Sky Sports activities, BT, BBC, ITV

We’re gearing up for an additional stack of Premier League fixtures on TV this week with a wonderful array of video games to swimsuit neutrals throughout the nation.
Man Utd v Arsenal and Liverpool v West Ham seem like the picks of the bunch, however with each crew in motion, there’s sufficient for everybody to take in.
Tottenham are additionally again in motion with pundits starting to fancy Spurs’ probabilities of a darkish horse title bid this season. They go up towards Brighton on Sunday.
Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities and BT Sport platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Take a look at your information to the perfect football matches on TV right now.
- Take heed to our Football Instances podcast right here
Friday thirtieth October
All UK occasions. Chosen key matches.
Coventry v Studying
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Essential Occasion / NOW TV
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live protection: BT Sport Field Workplace
Saturday thirty first October
Sheffield United v Man Metropolis
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Bristol Metropolis v Norwich
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Essential Occasion / NOW TV
Burnley v Chelsea
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live protection: BT Sport Field Workplace
Liverpool v West Ham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Essential Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 1st November
Aston Villa v Southampton
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace
Newcastle v Everton
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Essential Occasion / NOW TV
Man Utd v Arsenal
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Essential Occasion / NOW TV
Tottenham v Brighton
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 7:15pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace
Take a look at our relaunched Football Instances podcast that includes particular company, FPL ideas and match previews accessible on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.
When you’re searching for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.
Add Comment