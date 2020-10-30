What live football matches are on TV tonight? Sky Sports activities, BT, BBC, ITV

We’re gearing up for an additional stack of Premier League fixtures on TV this week with a wonderful array of video games to swimsuit neutrals throughout the nation.

Man Utd v Arsenal and Liverpool v West Ham seem like the picks of the bunch, however with each crew in motion, there’s sufficient for everybody to take in.

Tottenham are additionally again in motion with pundits starting to fancy Spurs’ probabilities of a darkish horse title bid this season. They go up towards Brighton on Sunday.

Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities and BT Sport platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to the perfect football matches on TV right now.

Friday thirtieth October

All UK occasions. Chosen key matches.

Coventry v Studying

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Essential Occasion / NOW TV

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: BT Sport Field Workplace

Saturday thirty first October

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Bristol Metropolis v Norwich

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Essential Occasion / NOW TV

Burnley v Chelsea

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live protection: BT Sport Field Workplace

Liverpool v West Ham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Essential Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa v Southampton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

Newcastle v Everton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Essential Occasion / NOW TV

Man Utd v Arsenal

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Essential Occasion / NOW TV

Tottenham v Brighton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 7:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

