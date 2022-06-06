What Marcelo Gallardo said about his encounter with Sebastián Beccacece in the tie between River Plate and Defense and Justice

Defense and Justice and River Plate drew goalless in an entertaining match played in Florencio Varela, for the debut in the Professional League. Although the game had many dangerous situations, with its two goalkeepers who ended up as figures, and there was even a controversial action that harmed the visiting cast, what ended up taking all the flashes was the rough cross between Sebastián Beccacece and Marcelo Gallardo.

The two coaches crossed paths shortly after the end of the game after Beccacece will not let Marcelo Herrera make a lateral, to make a change that was scheduled. The referee Facundo Tello expelled him immediately to the DT of Hawkwho while heading towards the locker room tunnel had a verbal crossroads with the Doll.

“I didn’t like the attitude he had of getting onto the field and that we couldn’t play a side. I just let him know and then nothing else happened.” was Marcelo’s explanation Gallardo at the press conference. The River Plate coach, much calmer, minimized the incident and smiled at a situation that already covers the main sports portals in the country and the world.

When analyzing the match, Gallardo recounted the shortcomings of his team that prevented him from taking the three points from Florencio Varela. “We lacked the plus to go after him with more determination, especially in the second half. I think it’s a fair draw. Beyond the absences, we tried not to let them be noticed and the team responded”.

Other Gallardo phrases at the conference:

The great game of Ezequiel Centurión : “It is not easy to cut short a goal of great importance and I think it has been having good presentations. He has responded well, this time he had three important saves. It is good for him to gain confidence and maturity. It’s difficult when you haven’t been playing and replacing a goalkeeper like Armani. I’m very happy”.

The goal plays that Brian Romero wasted : “Sometimes they have ups and downs, they have to find his confidence and the ways that he can feel that he is a valid alternative player for us. He has had a couple of occasions and the important thing is that he has them… He trains for that and he is a good professional, he trains to improve”.

Changes on the right side : “These are positions that there are players to win the place with internal competition, that they generate it. And then decide who I consider to be the footballer to be inserted into the team. Sometimes it’s a bit hard, like with Vigo and Herrera now, but it’s normal and you have to be patient. It doesn’t mean that that place is vacant, but rather that I look at what is the best alternative for that place and in other positions as well. As long as there are possibilities, I will continue to take them into account.”

His cycle in River Plate that has been eight years : “I don’t think today is the day to take stock, it is difficult to do so. A long time passed and the only thing I have to mention is that eight years in Argentine football, with the complexity, staying in a club like the one we are in is very demanding. We continue to be and in the same search to be able to continue growing and sustaining ourselves. I thank the club that has given me the opportunity, regardless of whether or not it won. I am here to continue accompanying a process and thank the fan who is present at each game and recognizes the sense of belonging and gives you love and affection”.

The contractual situation of Lucas Beltrán : “The leaders are handling it with Colón understanding that the player is going to come and join. We do not know if now, this week or next when the terms of his contract end. So far the parties have come closer and they are working on it, sooner or later he is going to join us”.

Beccacece’s word at the press conference:

