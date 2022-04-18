What Marcelo Gallardo said about the controversial penalty that benefited River Plate against Banfield

River Plate beat Banfield 2-1 and remains firm in Zone A of the League Cup. The Millionaire became strong in the Florencio Sola stadium, overcame a tough Drill with goals from Enzo Fernández from penalty and Matías Suárez (I had opened the account pear trees after an Armani blooper) and was located just two units behind the Racing leader. In this way, Marcelo Gallardo’s team got five points from Argentinos Juniors, which is the first cast that would be left out of the classification for the quarterfinals, with four dates remaining for the end of the regular phase.

Despite the great triumph of River Plate, the controversy was centered on the hand of Franco Quinteros that Pablo Echavarría sanctioned with the maximum penaltyafter the VAR, in charge of Darío Herrera, called him to review.

As Miguel Scime put itis about “a natural hand that accompanies body movement. The ball looks for the hand/arm and in this case you have to understand the spirit of the game… no one jumps with their arms close to their body”. In addition, the former referee in the article about him to Infobae, recalled that “the hand/arm offense principle is that the hand seeks the ball and not that the ball seeks the hand. In addition, that the body movement is that it occupies a greater space seeking to block the passage of the ball, something that never happened in this action. It is not the first time that this type of situation has occurred since they do not dare to dismiss it when the VAR calls them to review”.

The controversial penalty charged by Pablo Echavarría by Franco Quinteros

Of course, Marcelo Gallardo referred to this controversial action. “I can’t imagine what the outcome would have been for that particular play. Sometimes it seems that all hands are criminal, especially if they are with the arm extended. Sometimes he hits with intention and sometimes not, but there is not much criteria. It will always generate controversy. Is it chargeable? Yes, but it is also not chargeable”pointed the Doll at the press conference after the win against Banfield.

“Two years ago they charged a play equal to Ponzio in this stadium, when he wanted to head, it was a handball and a penalty. It is very difficult and complex because not all hands are criminal. What the regulation says is also somewhat confusing and if there is no unified criteria it will be difficult because it will always generate controversy. In some it is charged and in others it is not. That’s where all this is generated, ”continued River’s coach.

KEEP READING:

After Boca’s draw and River’s victory, this is the League Cup standings: the crosses of the quarterfinals and all the goals

Controversy grows against Haas’ “white Ferraris” in Formula 1: “These things must be prohibited”

D’Alessandro said goodbye to professional football at the age of 41 with a great goal: the tears in the warm-up and the moment he left the field

Messi’s two goals and Mbappé’s assist that the VAR annulled in PSG’s win against Olympique de Marseille

Donnarumma’s new blooper that allowed Olympique de Marseille’s goal against PSG in the French classic

Shocking accident of Nicole Neumann’s boyfriend, José Manuel Urcera, in Turismo Carretera