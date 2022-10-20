What martial law means in the annexed Ukrainian regions and increased security in Russia

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinimposed martial law on Wednesday in the four territories recently annexed by Moscow and granted additional emergency powers to the chiefs of the border regions with Ukraineextraordinary measures that coincide with an offensive by troops from Kiev and the evacuation of the occupied region of Kherson.

The decree of martial law, which affects, in addition to the region of Khersonto that of Zaporizhzhia and the People’s Republics of Donetsk y Luhanskwas immediately ratified by the Russian Senate, and formalizes as of this midnight a long-standing de facto situation.

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in the Ukrainian regions annexed to Russia



The Russian martial law allows to reinforce the army, apply curfews, limit movements, impose military censorship in telecommunications, prohibit public gatherings and lock up foreign citizens, among other measures.

According to the official Kremlin document, in the annexed regions martial law will give the Russian authorities powers to carry out “mobilization measures in the economic sphere”, as well as “protection of the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies.

Typically, the measurement follows a state of emergencyin which a government is empowered to implement policies that it would not otherwise be allowed to enact for the safety and security of its citizens.

However, in this case, Russia is using it to try get more control of the regions it has illegally annexed.

The move could lead to a repression of anti-war dissent, censorship of the free press, and further erosion of human rights, with the suspension of civil liberties.

According to the decree, the Russian government must within three days propose the concrete measures to be applied in those territories.

But the head of the Kremlin did not limit himself only to reinforcing control in his new territorial acquisitions, but also redoubled by means of another decree the security measures across the countryespecially in the six border regions with Ukraine, in addition to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The decree places “medium level reaction rate” the peninsula of Crimeaannexed in 2014, as well as the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Briansk, Voronezh, Kursk y Rostovall of them near Ukraine.

Close view of traffic and repair work on the Crimean bridge, after the explosion that partially destroyed it (Maxar Technologies/REUTERS)

This regime allows the heads of the regions evacuate the resident population to “safe zones”, introduce controls at the entrances and exits of said regions, and restrict the freedom of movement of the population in them, and reinforce the security of the infrastructures.

In the central federal district, where Moscow is located, a regime of “heightened alert”, according to the decree.

The decisions taken by the Russian president do not mean that the closure of the country’s borders is planned, the Kremlin spokesman said, Dmitry Peskovwhen asked about that possibility.

Putin said the measures he was ordering would increase the stability of the economy, industry and production. in support of what Russia calls its “special military operation”.

“We are working on solving very complex and large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people,” he said.

The Russian president made his announcement in full advance of Ukrainian forces in territory controlled by Moscow for months.

The president accused Ukraine of resorting to “terrorist methods.” “They are sending groups of saboteurs into our territory.”he claimed.

