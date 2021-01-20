What Mauricio Pochettino said about PSG’s desire to hire Messi

Mauricio Pochettino in a PSG Ligue 1 match against Brest. Photo: REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

He PSG Its main objective is to win the Champions League. For the French team, it is a pending account since its foundation and the incorporation of international figures excites the Parisian fans. The name that most captivates supporters is Lionel Messi, who has not yet confirmed its continuity in the Barcelona and could continue his career in the combined City of Lights.

“I would like to play with Messi again, it is what I love the most, to enjoy with him again on the pitch. I would put him in my place, I have no problem, I go out. I want to play with him again, for sure next year we have to“, had said Neymar in one of his last statements and the Argentine coach, recently arrived at the PSG He referred to the possibility of adding the Rosario star.

“I heard Neymar’s statements about playing next year with Messi, but I must be very careful with what I say about players from other teams,” said the strategist with a past in the Tottenham when he was consulted on the issue that puts Europe on edge. And continued: “You always dream of having the best players”.

In addition, the former defender recalled an anecdote that could have changed the fate of the best player in the world. “Leo was about to play with Espanyol. The assignment was practically made before Joan Gamper against Juventus of Capello”, Highlighted the DT and assured that he was not aware of the vote of the idol blaugrana about the best coach on the planet who delivers the award The Best: “I did not know that I had included among the best.”

It should be noted that in recent times Pochettino had tested positive for coronavirus in one of the usual tests carried out by the French entity. The DT had undergone a test stipulated for the squad, the technical staff and the doctor, which produced the result that forced him Isolate for 10 days as part of the assigned health protocol. Your assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino they took over in the games in which he had to be absent.

The former coach of Tottenham He joined the Parisian club at the beginning of the year and has already obtained the French Super Cup with the triumph before Marsella Olympic by 2 a 1.

