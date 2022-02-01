What Mauricio Pochettino said after PSG’s tough elimination against Nice for the French Cup

Mauricio Pochettino’s testimony after PSG was left out of the French Cup

After the elimination on penalties of the Paris Saint-Germain against Nice for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France, Coach Mauricio Pochettino He pointed out that they lost because of the “lottery” that are the definitions from the twelve steps. He stated that his team, which had Lionel Messi as a starter and with No. 10 on his number, “was superior, but could not make a difference” over his rival, who was more effective in his shots.

“When you get to penalties it’s a lottery, it’s success, luck. We have to be disappointed now because we lost. During the 90 minutes I think we were better than Nice, but we have not made a difference and that’s why we went to the penalty lottery and we had to lose, “said the Argentine coach in dialogue with ESPN.

“These are the circumstances of the match, we arrived at this cup competition in which we wanted to be further ahead. It is clear that the lottery of penalties leaves us out of the cup and in a competition like this you can stay out”, added the coach.

When asked about the impact on the squad, he described: “The group is fine, with the normal disappointment of the next few days and we have to get up quickly to play against Lille at the weekend.” The match will be on Sunday (4:45 p.m. in Argentina).

Leo Messi returned to play as a starter after having COVID-19 and for the first time he wore the number 10 shirt at PSG in the absence of Neymar, who is injured. The Argentine star had already played 28 minutes in the 4-0 win against Reims.

In the previous one, the Parisian cast was the favorite beyond the fact that Nice is a strong rival, in fact it is second in Ligue 1, but eleven units behind PSG. However, the individualities of the team from the capital could not break the team from the south of France.

It was the first blow in 2021/2022 for PSG, which in theory hoped to qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament, but found an opponent who knew how to defend himself and stretch the definition to penalties, in which his goalkeeper, Marcin Bulka (he was loaned by PSG), he held the youth’s shot Xavi Simons. Before they missed their shots Leandro Paredes (PSG) and Andy Delort (Nice).

With the elimination of this Monday, PSG will not be able to get the triple crown in the season in which they are one of the top candidates in each competition, with a squad with several stars like Messi himself, the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, and the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, which was joined by other figures such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi, among others.

With the aforementioned difference in the local league and if they maintain this performance, PSG will be heading for the title. While in the Champions League it will be measured for the round of 16 against Real Madrid, with the first home match on February 15, while the second leg will be played on March 9.

