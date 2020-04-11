What Michael Shannon Really Thinks About Man Of Steel’s Controversial Ending

Actually, it was so wonderful to me capturing that scene as a result of I am from Chicago. I began appearing in Chicago, anyway. I used to be there in Union Station, which is like an iconic constructing in Chicago, in the identical place they shot the stroller scene from The Untouchables. I simply stored wanting round attempting to determine, ‘The place was Andy Garcia? The place was Sean Connery? The place was Kevin Costner? The place had been all of them standing?’ In order that was my essential preoccupation once I was capturing that scene.