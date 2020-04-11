What Michael Shannon Really Thinks About Man Of Steel’s Controversial Ending

Go away a Remark
It was a controversial ending. So controversial that it nonetheless divides a fanbase, to today. Zack Snyder ends his Man of Metal with Superman (Henry Cavill) killing his enemy, Zod (Michael Shannon). It was an act that devastated Kal-El. Nevertheless it was important… despite the fact that a sure sect of Superman followers really feel their hero ought to by no means kill, underneath any circumstance.
We scoured the Web and didn’t see Michael Shannon’s opinion on Snyder’s determination to have Zod killed. So when the actor joined the ReelBlend podcast not too long ago to debate his upcoming movie The Quarry, we requested him if he thought that Zod’s loss of life was pointless. He candidly answered:
No, I did not suppose there was some other technique to finish, it, actually. I imply, Zod says it is both me otherwise you. I am not gonna allow you to survive. I’ll kill you, until you kill me. And that appeared sufficiently Greek to me, you already know?
There’s no query Zack Snyder references Greek mythology when setting up his interpretations of the traditional DC heroes and villains. This reaches again to the enduring manner Snyder paints in motion pictures like 300 and Watchmen. However he wallows in tragedy, and finds human parts on this conflicts. To me, the top of Man of Metal shapes who Superman is supposed to change into, so it’s needed.
As for really filming the controversial Man of Metal scene, Shannon says he was distracted for a very completely different, extra film-fan cause. He says:
Actually, it was so wonderful to me capturing that scene as a result of I am from Chicago. I began appearing in Chicago, anyway. I used to be there in Union Station, which is like an iconic constructing in Chicago, in the identical place they shot the stroller scene from The Untouchables. I simply stored wanting round attempting to determine, ‘The place was Andy Garcia? The place was Sean Connery? The place was Kevin Costner? The place had been all of them standing?’ In order that was my essential preoccupation once I was capturing that scene.
Can’t blame him. That scene from The Untouchables is so memorable. Bear in mind this choreography?
Again to Man of Metal. Another excuse why Michael Shannon was completely nice with the way in which that Zod met his finish within the film is as a result of he’s usually beholden to the script, and infrequently asks for main modifications. So it might be out of character for him to ask Zack Snyder to give you a distinct decision. Shannon advised us:
I’ve seen different actors that really feel extra snug type of getting in and screwing round with the script and the story. However I, I’ve by no means felt actual snug with that until there’s one thing that is simply obviously nonsensical. I kinda maintain my mouth shut, as a result of I am not a author. I can’t write a screenplay to save lots of my life. So I’ve numerous respect for the script and, and I solely go off it if I am inspired to by the director.
And so, the ending of Man of Metal is what it was meant to be, and the controversy can proceed to gas debate for years to come back. Whereas Michael Shannon received’t be in a DC film sooner or later, he will probably be taking part in a lawman in The Quarry, coming from Lionsgate quickly.
