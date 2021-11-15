What motivated Emilio Fernando Alonso to narrate in TUDN

Emilio Fernando Alonso is the current TUDN narrator (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

One of the most emblematic figures of the sports narrative of the eighties and nineties is about Emilio Fernando Alonso. With a career with more than 30 years in the chronicle, Don Emilio returned to the microphones of broadcast television with Televisa.

Despite the fact that his entire professional career was done in TV Azteca, resigned and years later joined the direct competition of Aztec Sports, a TUDN. In March of this year he returned to narrate a corresponding Pumas match of the Guardians 2021 tournament.

Recently in an interview with Antonio de Valdes revealed why you decided to join the broadcaster that competes directly with the company that created it. For YouTube channel Welcome to Toño de Valdés, Emilio Fernando told what motivated him to sign with them.

After leaving Ajusco, he joined ESPN for a time, later he came to TUDN (Photo: Twitter / @victoriosoomos)

After leaving Ajusco, he joined for a time ESPN and collaborated to narrate baseball and soccer in Europe. After five years of working there, he left to try his luck in other media. He explained in the interview that His passion and taste for his profession led him to approach Televisa.

Two former colleagues gave him the opportunity to return to television, it is about Juan Carlos Rodriguez and Francisco Javier González.

“You always want to be doing what you like, right? I said: ‘Now what am I going to do?’

In an interview with Toño de Valdés, Emilio Fernando Alonso told why he left TV Azteca (Photo: YouTube / @ Toño de Valdés)

Juan Carlos Rodriguez is the director of TUDN, so he received Emilio Alonso to talk with him and listen to the job proposal with which he came to the company. According to the testimony of Don Emilio, Javier González, who was also a collaborator of Aztec Sports, He told him that if he spoke with the section manager, an opportunity could be opened, and that’s how it was.

“I spoke to Juan Carlos and he said: ‘Name! How not? just let me see. During the week Sergio Jiménez will speak to you. ‘ Perfect, I said. I spoke to him and everything was fine”Recalled Emilio Alonso.

Once he had completed the procedures to sign his contract, he joined the Liga MX narration on March 2021. Regarding the reception and the new opportunity he found, he said that he was happy with the displays of affection and how another stage as a narrator has begun.

The friendship of Emilio Alonso and Francisco Javier González was the link that led him to TUDN (Photo: Twitter / @ emilio_alonso69)

“I am very happy Toño, it is a great company. I have met people who worked with my dad in those days. They have all behaved very well “

In the same interview of Toño de Valdés with Fernando Alonso, the NFL chronicler explained that the reception was positive. When informed that they would be working with Don Emilio, different narrators and reporters were moved by his arrival because of the experience he has.

“When they give us the news that Emilio Fernando Alonso is going to be part of TUDN there is not a single negative reaction; all the reactions of the whole group was of ‘What a father’, ‘What a good wave’. Indisputably he’s a guy from another level so great”, Emphasized the chronicler.

The entire TUDN team was happy with the arrival of Emilio Fernando Alonso (Photo: Twitter / @ marccrosas)

Toño de Valdés continued with the praise, because within the sports chain they had not had the opportunity to have a legendary commentator, so the image of Emilio Fernando moved more than one in TUDN.

“Your arrival at TUDN it was received with great pleasure; people received it with great pleasure. It must be very cool for you ”, he emphasized.

Currently Emilio Fernando Alonso participates in the narrations of the games of the MX League, baseball and the Mexican National Team of the signal of Televisa.

