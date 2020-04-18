What movies are on Disney Plus? Here are the best

Disney, the world’s largest media firm, isn’t holding fireplace in the streaming wars. Not solely is the Home of Mouse providing viewers a robust collection of TV exhibits – together with The Mandalorian – however subscribers of latest streaming service Disney+ may discover a gigantic library of movies.

From Marvel titles comparable to Infinity Struggle and Thor: Ragnarok, to Pixar classics like Toy Story and Up, plus the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the Star Wars saga and anthology movies, teen rom-coms, outdated animated classics and Disney+ originals, there’s something for each movie fan.

However which are the movies to not be missed? We’ve delved into the Disney+ library to choose the best titles the platform has to supply, be it live-action remakes like 2019’s The Lion King, superhero adventures like X-Males or sudden gems like Mrs Doubtfire and Holes.

So, with out additional ado, right here are the best movies to take pleasure in on Disney+ in the UK.

Best movies on Disney+ in the UK

We’ve rounded up a few of our prime picks that can assist you select what to observe, however scroll down for full lists by franchise; from Star Wars to Marvel and Pixar.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Set days earlier than Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, this anthology journey set in a galaxy far distant explores the story of Jyn Erso, a prisoner of the Empire who is about free by the Rise up. Visually gorgeous and that includes Darth Vader at his most fearsome, it’s regarded by many followers as the best Star Wars title of the 21st Century. Evaluation by Thomas Ling.

Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

Avatar

A cultural phenomenon and the highest-grossing movie worldwide for almost a decade, Avatar was a visible results marvel when it was launched in 2009. And with 4 sequels on the means, it’s a good time to delve again into Pandora, an alien world relentlessly mined for sources by people. TL

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver

Girl and the Tramp

Not solely does this live-action remake of the basic 1955 Disney animation comes with a voice forged together with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, however it’s fully filled with cute pooches. Not set in Paris the motion strikes to New Orleans. If it leaves you hankering after the unique don’t fear, there’s Girl and the Tramp (1955 unique) to observe and Girl and The Tramp II: Scamp’s Journey. TL

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe, and Sam Elliott

Togo

A Disney+ unique, that is the true story of an epic Alaskan journey undertaken by Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his canine, Togo, in the treacherous winter of 1925. Tasked with choosing up a much-needed vaccine this easy story is packed filled with coronary heart. TL

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston, Michael McElhatton, Jamie McShane, Michael Greyeyes

10 Issues I Hate About You

The breakthrough movie for stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this charming teen rom-com is a cheeky retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew in a 1990s US Excessive Faculty setting. TL

Starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The movie that launched the world to rough-around-the-edges pirate Captain Jack Harkness and a lot extra: in addition to kick-starting certainly one of the largest franchises in cinema, the first Pirates of the Caribbean journey plunged viewers right into a story of romance, motion and a ship of the undead. TL

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush

The Sword in the Stone

Though popping out to blended evaluations on its 1963 launch, this basic retelling of the legend of King Arthur is now fondly remembered for its enchanting characters – together with an unhinged Merlin. And with a live-action remake on the means, we positively advocate pulling out the unique. TL

Starring: Rickie Sorensen, Karl Swenson, Junius Matthews, Sebastian Cabot, Norman Alden, and Martha Wentworth

Timmy Failure: Errors Have been Made

One other Disney+ unique, this adaptation of the best-selling e book of the similar identify follows younger Timmy Failure, who, alongside together with his 1,500-pound polar bear accomplice Complete function a detective company. TL

Starring: Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond and Craig Robinson

Zootopia (AKA: Zootropolis)

Holding a large 98% approval ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, this animated animal story took over a billion {dollars} at the field workplace when launched in 2016. Quick, humorous and genuinely touching at occasions, Zootopia delves into the life of latest bunny police officer Judy Hopps, who has simply made a giant leap to the metropolis. TL

Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate

Inside Out

Hailed as certainly one of the best Pixar movies so far – if not the best – Inside Out takes viewers inside the thoughts of kid Riley. Particularly, we’re taken to her thoughts’s management centre the place her feelings – Pleasure (Amy Poehler), Worry (Invoice Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Disappointment (Phyllis Smith) – advise her by means of on a regular basis life. TL

Frozen

At its core, Frozen is a straightforward story: a fearless princess units off to seek out her estranged sister with the assist of a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a snowman delivered to life. Nevertheless, it’s the movie’s stunning animation, intelligent dialogue and singalong soundtrack that make it unmissable. TL

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana

The Emperor’s New Groove

If you happen to’re in search of large laughs, put this on. Filled with Disney’s signature family-friendly quips, alongside some surprisingly intelligent meta gags, The Emperor’s New Groove – a narrative of an Incan ruler remodeled right into a llama – is certainly one of the best-animated comedies on Disney+. A lot-underrated. TL

Starring: David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, and Wendie Malick

The Princess Diaries

Earlier than launch, many predicted this coming-of-age journey – the story of US teen Mia studying she is inheritor to a European kingdom – could be an entire failure. Nevertheless, a successful efficiency from lead Anne Hathaway and a wit-stuffed script received over audiences and turned the film into an on the spot basic. TL

Starring: Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall

Mulan

Though the 2020 live-action remake incorporates some mesmerising set items, it’s lacking just a few lacking components that made 1998’s Mulan so fondly remembered: unforgettable sing-a-long tracks, love curiosity Captain Li Shang and, in fact, Mushu the dragon. From the forged to the laughs the unique Mulan is a good family-friendly film. TL

Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer and BD Wong

Hocus Pocus

With a sequel formally greenlit for a Disney+ future launch, it’s time to revisit the unique Sanderson sisters, witches who preserve alive by sucking the souls of kids. Can two teenagers and a speaking cat cease them? We received’t spoil it, however this can be a film that may be watched any time of 12 months – even when it’s only for Bette Midler singing Spell on You. TL

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Avengers: Endgame

The final word comic-book crossover film, Endgame brings Marvel’s infinity saga to an finish with an epic battle between supervillain Thanos and Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scroll down for the full Marvel listing. TL

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin

Star Woman

Described as a “tender and offbeat coming-of-age story”, this Disney+ unique is predicated on New York Occasions’ best-selling younger grownup novel of the similar identify. It follows assured and vibrant highschooler Stargirl Caraway, who modifications the lifetime of fellow pupil Leo Borlock. TL

Starring: Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar, Darby Stanchfield

Thor: Ragnarok

Vibrant, thrilling and rattling enjoyable: Ragnarok was a significant change from Thor movies of previous. This instalment to the franchise follows the lightning warrior as he tries to forestall Ragnarok – the finish of the Asgardian civilization – at the fingers of the ruthless Hela. TL

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl City, Mark Ruffalo

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again

A favorite instalment of the area saga for a lot of Star Wars followers, the darkish sequel to A New Hope sees Jedi Luke Skywalker take on Darth Vader’s insidious empire, with the assist of buddies Han Solo and Princess Leia – plus new mentor Yoda. We’d advocate a pleasant lengthy weekend binge of all the Star Wars movies. Full listing is under, simply scroll down. TL

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker

Moana

This Disney animated journey options Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as a singing demigod. And for those who wanted extra purpose to observe, the story of the titular teen chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti, makes this value a watch. TL

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Rachel Home, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk

Massive Hero 6

Don’t fear, you haven’t missed the first 5 movies. Massive Hero 6 is definitely primarily based on the Marvel comedian of the similar identify, a narrative of Hiro Hamada, a robotics prodigy who joins a gaggle of 5 different high-tech heroes. TL

Starring: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung

Freaky Friday (2003)

One in all the best body-swap movies you’ll see (sorry, Jumanji), this remake of the 1976 basic sees upright therapist Tessa and her daughter, aspiring rock star teen Anna, get up inside one another’s our bodies. TL

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray

The Dad or mum Entice (1998)

The story of two an identical sisters (each performed by a younger Lindsay Lohan) separated at start and introduced collectively by a scheme to reunite their divorced mother and father. TL

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson

George of the Jungle

Youngsters of the 90s will already be aware of George of the Jungle, however Disney’s charming Tarzan spoof deserves to be launched to the subsequent technology. The movie stars Brendan Fraser in his wonderful prime and packs a number of different humorous performances, together with John Cleese as an educational gorilla named Ape. TL

Brendan Fraser, Leslie Mann, Thomas Haden Church, Richard Roundtree

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

This acclaimed comedy from Again to the Future director Robert Zemeckis amazed audiences with its visible results in 1988 they usually stay very spectacular to this present day. Bob Hoskins stars as personal detective Eddie Valiant, who crosses paths with various iconic cartoon characters to get to the backside of a mysterious homicide. TL

Starring: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy, Charles Fleischer

The Jungle Ebook (2016)

Director Jon Favreau breathes new life into certainly one of Disney’s most iconic animated movies, that includes gorgeous visible results and motion sequences.

Younger actor Neel Sethi does a superb job as Mowgli, holding his personal towards an all-star voice forged that features Invoice Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba and Christopher Walken. TL

Starring: Neel Sethi, Invoice Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba

Muppets Most Wished

One in all the most up-to-date adventures in the Muppets lengthy and storied historical past, Muppets Most Wished sees the beloved characters blended up in a world crime caper. Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey take main roles amongst a number of A-list cameos, as Kermit the Frog’s devious doppelganger wreaks havoc with the group’s world tour. Evaluation by David Craig.

Starring: Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, Tina Fey, Steve Whitmire

Up

Certainly certainly one of Pixar’s biggest movies, Up is a triumph and arguably their largest tear-jerker so far. An outdated man units out to honour his late spouse by going on the journey they all the time talked about, unintentionally taking an enthusiastic younger boy scout with him. Their harmful journey is each heartfelt and hilarious, an absolute must-watch. DC

Starring: Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, John Ratzenberger, Christopher Plummer

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Amongst the many distinct corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man has carved out a distinct segment that’s appropriately small scale. Scott Lang’s second journey sees him workforce up with former flame Hope van Dyne to battle a mysterious new villain. Paul Rudd is affable as ever reverse Misplaced star Evangeline Lilly, whereas Michael Peña stays a scene-stealer as their dim-witted buddy Luis. DC

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins

Empire of Goals: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars followers received’t give you the chance to withstand this in-depth look into the making of the unique trilogy, together with the first movie’s famously troubled manufacturing. That includes interviews with creator George Lucas and stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Empire of Goals presents unprecedented perception into a few of the most influential movies of all time. DC

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher

X-Males: Days of Future Previous

When individuals discuss the best superhero movies ever made, X-Males: Days of Future Previous deserves not less than a point out. The star-studded forged of the unique movies and the prequels be a part of forces for an action-packed time journey epic, which packs various rewarding moments for veteran followers. Arguably, the franchise ought to have ended right here on such a meteoric excessive observe. DC

Starring: Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence

Holes

A sensible household movie filled with coronary heart, Holes follows Stanley Yelnats (performed by a younger Shia LaBeouf), a luckless teen who’s sentenced to months of detention at Camp Inexperienced Lake for against the law he didn’t commit. It’s there he and his fellow inmates are pressured to shovel pits into the desert for what seems to be a really particular goal. It’s a narrative we swear you’ll dig. TL

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight

Lilo and Sew

An cute – however often savage – blue alien is the star of this 2002 animated hit, which sees the curious creature escape from the lab by which he’d been genetically modified and type an unlikely friendship with a younger Hawaiin lady. Evaluation by Patrick Cremona.

Starring: Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere, David Ogden Stiers

101 Dalmatians (1996)

Glenn Shut stars as iconic baddie Cruella De Vil on this remake of the beloved 1961 animation, which introduced the motion ahead to the (then) modern-day and likewise starred Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson and Hugh Laurie. PC

Starring: Glenn Shut, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Joan Plowright, Hugh Laurie

Magnificence and the Beast (2017)

The live-action remake of the Oscar-nominated animation from 1991 was an incredible hit for Disney – with Emma Watson impressing in the position of Belle and a formidable ensemble forged together with the likes of Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. PC

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen

Aladdin (2019)

The most important field workplace hit of Disney’s live-action period, Man Ritchie’s dazzling take on the street-rat-turned-Arabian-Prince story will wow followers of the 1998 cartoon and newbies alike. No, it may not be nearly as good as the unique – Will Smith’s blue-tinted genie might by no means attain Robin Williams’ stage, might he? – however 2019’s Aladdin nonetheless ain’t one to overlook. Highlights embody the up to date soundtrack, spectacular visible results and a scene-stealing efficiency from Jasmine’s handmaiden Dalia (Nasim Pedrad).

Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari

Cool Runnings

The hilarious underdog story of the Jamaican bobsled workforce who competed at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary stays certainly one of the most eminently quotable movies of the ‘90s – “Really feel the Rhythm! Really feel the Rhyme! Get on up, it’s bobsled time!” PC

Starring: John Sweet, Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis

Flubber

Robin Williams is on characteristically eccentric type on this fantasy comedy written by John Hughes -which focuses on a mad professor who creates a mysterious rubber-like substance whereas attempting to create a brand new supply of vitality. PC

Starring: Robin Williams, Marcia Homosexual Harden, Christopher McDonald, Ted Levine

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Let’s get this out the means now: Tim Burton’s take on the basic Lewis Carroll story may be very Tim Burton. Revelling in gothic imagery and high-colour contrasts, it’s a visible deal with for audiences – one that includes a mesmerising Johnny Depp efficiency as the Mad Hatter. TL

Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

One in all the many hits of the Disney renaissance interval in the ‘90s this animated movie is predicated on the well-known novel by Victor Hugo and tells the story of Quasimondo – a bell ringer who overcomes his shortcomings to assist a Roma lady known as Esmerelda. PC

Starring: Demi Moore, Jason Alexander, Mary Kay Bergman, Corey Burton

Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire

Maybe the most underrated Disney animated function exterior of Treasure Planet, this sci-fi journey dives into the lifetime of cartographer Milo James Thatch (voiced to perfection by Michael J Fox) and his hunt for the submerged metropolis. It’s a mission that brings him into contact with a workforce together with chief Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke, Italian demolitions skilled Vinny Santorini, medic Dr Candy and French geologist Gaetan “Mole” Molière. Visually imaginative and superbly drawn.

Cinderella (2015)

We’ll get this out of the means now: sure, that is the movie that seemingly neutered the rugged enchantment of Richard Madden, best identified for his roles in Bodyguard and Recreation of Thrones. However this refreshing live-action take on the much-told fairytale continues to be value your time. Why? Not solely does Lily James supply a magical efficiency as the titular princess, however a mesmerising Cate Blanchett shines as the evil stepmother. Throw in Helena Bonham Carter as a hilarious Fairy Godmother and also you’ve obtained a devoted, full-hearted and – most significantly – enjoyable fashionable basic. TL

Starring: Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter

Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt had large sneakers to fill on this 2018 sequel to the 1964 musical, however she delivered a captivating efficiency as the titular character. A cameo from Dick Van Dyke is certainly one of many highlights in a pleasant movie full of wonderful musical numbers. PC

Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer

Honey, I Shrunk the Children

With a reboot in the works, you’ve obtained the good excuse to revisit this old school Disney caper. Whereas quick on strong particular results, this easy story of a shrinking ray gone unsuitable will attraction kids and adults alike. It stars Rick Moranis as Wayne Szalinski, a wacky scientist who’s developed an electromagnetic machine that makes people microscopic – as his neighbours’ kids discover out after he by accident turns them into unwilling Micronauts. TL

Starring: Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer, Marcia Strassman

Tangled

One in all the newer entries into the Disney princess canon, Tangled tells the basic story of Rapunzel – the lady who escapes from captivity due to her terribly lengthy hair and a good-hearted thief. PC

Starring: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Ron Perlman

Tron Legacy

Dazzling visuals? Verify. A stellar forged together with Jeff Bridges and Michael Sheen? Verify. A downright scorching soundtrack from Daft Punk? Completely! Sequel to seminal 1982 sci-fi Tron, Legacy reboots the grid, a glowing blue digital frontier the place all thought and experimentation can proceed at a vastly accelerated charge. It’s right here the place Sam Flynn searches for his lacking father, Kevin Flynn, the protagonist from the first film (as soon as once more performed by Jeff Bridges). Briefly: for those who’re in search of an adrenaline-fuelled function movie with high-concept visible results, that is for you. TL

Starring: Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Bruce Boxleitner

Atlantis Rising

Does Atlantis truly exist? That’s what Hollywood legend James Cameron tries to reply on this feature-length documentary utilizing Greek thinker Plato as a digital treasure map. Does he truly discover the fabled misplaced metropolis and shake fingers with a brand new civilisation? Owing to the lack of headlines about such a discovery, you possibly can in all probability guess the reply. Nevertheless, that doesn’t make this film – one which ventures from Greece to the Atlantic Ocean, exploring by land, sea and air – any much less thought-provoking.

Starring: James Cameron

Mrs Doubtfire

To all those that haven’t but seen Mrs Doubtfire: cease what you’re doing. Change your cellphone to flight mode. Put your canine in the kennel. Ship the youngsters upstairs. Simply do no matter it’s essential to watch this Robin Williams masterpiece uninterrupted. In maybe his biggest efficiency, this basic comedy follows Daniel, an out-of-work and recently-divorced actor dressing up as an aged – and feminine – Scottish housekeeper to spend extra time together with his kids. Packing laughs-a-plenty, the spectacularly slick story additionally has a heat centre, centring on the significance of household. TL

Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Subject, Pierce Brosnan

Toy Story 4

The epilogue we didn’t know we wanted, the fourth and beautifully-crafted Toy Story wraps up the animated saga with a street journey and an sudden detour. For followers of earlier movies, Toy Story Four serves up the return of Bo Peep, whereas all viewers will fall in love with Forky, a brand new toy made out of a spork and pipe cleaner (you learn that proper). Though we are able to promise laughs all through, we definitely can’t assure the emotional ending will go away you dry-eyed.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale

Artemis Fowl

The movie adaptation of the beloved e book sequence has turn out to be the first Disney film to forgo a theatre launch amid the coronavirus pandemic, going straight to Disney+ as an alternative. A launch date is but to be confirmed, however followers will certainly be excited to lastly see the prison mastermind and the fairies he should confront to rescue his father come to life – even when it’s in a a lot smaller display screen than initially supposed.

Starring: Judi Dench, Colin Farrell, Nonso Anozie, Josh Gad, Ferdia Shaw

Marvel movies on Disney Plus UK

With new titles to be added, Disney+ guarantees to host the majority of MCU:

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity Struggle

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil Struggle

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Physician Unusual

Guardians of The Galaxy

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel’s The Avengers

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Darkish World

After all that’s not in watching order…

Star Wars movies on Disney Plus

Thankfully, you don’t have to fly to a galaxy far distant to see the Star Wars saga. Nicely, the majority of it, anyway.

Here’s what’s on supply:

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Assault of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Again

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Pressure Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Final Jedi

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: a Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Empire Of Goals: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy

If you happen to’re questioning what order to observe them in as a result of let’s face it, it may be controversial, now we have a information to the best way to watch Star Wars so as. Warning: You’ll have to attend a bit to observe Rise of Skywalker, it’s not on Disney Plus UK but.

Pixar movies on Disney Plus UK

Sure, Disney additionally owns Pixar, the of us behind the likes of Toy Story and Inside Out. Everyone knows we’re hitting play on Toy Story Four as quickly as we are able to, although for those who want a cry go for Toy Story 3 (we’re not over that heartbreaking burner scene but). Here are the Pixar choices on Disney Plus UK.

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

A Bug’s Life

Monsters Inc.

Monsters College

Discovering Nemo

Discovering Dory

The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2

Ratatouille

Coco

WALL-E

Automobiles

Automobiles 2

Automobiles 3

Courageous

Inside Out

The Good Dinosaur

Full listing of movies, TV sequence, specials and shorts accessible on Disney+.