What much less bitterness! CM Amarinder to wait Navjot Sidhu’s coronation as state Congress president

Punjab Information: Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) Will attend this system on Friday the place Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Will officially take over because the state Congress leader. Kuljit Singh Nagra, probably the most 4 newly appointed operating presidents, showed this and stated that he has given a proper invitation to the manager minister for this system to take over.

Sidhu and Amarinder's war of words has been happening for a while now. Amritsar (East) MLA Sidhu had hit out on the Leader Minister for the sacrilege of the holy guide. The Leader Minister had additionally adverse Sidhu being made the state president and stated that he would no longer meet Sidhu till he apologized for the derogatory tweet towards him. Sidhu will officially take payment of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee along side 4 operating presidents on the Punjab Congress Bhawan right here on Friday.

Amarinder Singh and different celebration MLAs will first collect at Punjab Bhawan. After this, he's going to cross to the Punjab Congress Bhawan, the venue of his taking on. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat could also be anticipated to wait the development.

An afternoon previous, round 60 celebration MLAs visited the place of dwelling of newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, which used to be observed as some way of Sidhu appearing his grip at the celebration in Punjab amid his ongoing feud with state Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. It’s believed to be an illustration of energy. The Congress has a complete of 80 MLAs within the Punjab Meeting.

After this, along side Sidhu, celebration MLAs arrived in ‘luxurious’ buses to talk over with the Golden Temple, the place numerous Congress supporters had been provide. Sidhu and all of the MLAs additionally visited Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Sthal.

