What NCIS: Los Angeles Fans Can Expect After The Season 11 Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season11 finale, known as “Code of Conduct,” noticed the workforce go up towards a brand new sort of antagonist following Sam and Callen’s briefing on Particular Warfare Chief Petty Officer Thomas Argento. Principally, their chief was being accused of worldwide struggle crimes after allegations urged he murdered an unarmed and unconscious prisoner. Nevertheless, Argento believed himself to be above the regulation as a consequence of private connections to a senator. Sam and Callen have been capable of arrest Argento, however there was nonetheless quite a lot of unfinished enterprise between them.