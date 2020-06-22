What Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why Cast Is Doing Next

Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen)

As Clay Jensen, the protagonist of 13 Reasons Why, Dylan Minnette was the central character of the present, and he was the one who tried to place collectively Hannah’s story by listening to her tapes. Clay was additionally the topic of the A aspect of the sixth tape. As an actor, Minnette additionally appeared in Misplaced, Scandal, Awake, Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Gray’s Anatomy previous to his main function on this Netflix collection. He additionally performed a component in Jail Break, and he had roles in Let Me In, Do not Breathe, Alexander and the Horrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Unhealthy Day, Goosebumps, and Prisoners.

Throughout his time on 13 Reasons Why, Minnette was additionally the lead in The Open Home. Along with his performing, Minnette can be a singer and guitar participant within the various band, Wallows. His subsequent function hasn’t been introduced but.