What Netflix’s House Of Cards Cast Is Doing Now

Rachel Brosnahan is likely one of the largest and most gifted names in tv proper now because of her portrayal of Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the Amazon authentic collection The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, however the actress acquired her first little bit of fame after her run as Rachel Posner through the first three seasons of House of Cards. Since leaving the Netflix collection, Brosnahan has earned two Golden Globes, an Emmy, and a lot of different awards for Mrs. Maisel. We’re nonetheless ready to listen to extra concerning the Season four of the hit comedy collection, however within the meantime, anticipate to see Brosnahan within the historic characteristic The Courier and the upcoming drama I am Your Lady.