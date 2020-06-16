What Netflix’s House Of Cards Cast Is Doing Now

Go away a Remark
It looks like perpetually in the past when Frank and Claire Underwood and the remainder of the spectacular House of Cards solid have been making information for being part of some of the controversial and well-made authentic exhibits on Netflix. Over the course of the David Fincher-produced present’s six-season run, the political drama was dwelling to a few of the largest and brightest stars of the time in addition to those that turned well-known for his or her portrayals of the Washington, D.C. elite.
However, almost two years after the ultimate episode of an abbreviated sixth season debuted on the streaming platform, a few of you might be questioning what the present’s stars are to this point, and the place you may meet up with their careers since leaving the seven-time Emmy Award-winning collection. Fortunately, you are in the correct place, as a result of I’ve put collectively an intensive record of essentially the most memorable actors and actresses from House of Cards and what they’re doing proper now.
Robin Wright (Claire Underwood)
Robin Wright’s portrayal of Claire Underwood in House of Cards will most likely go down as some of the vital and adorned performances on a tv program. From lobbyist to the President of america, Claire was a driving drive which was dropped at life by Wright’s mastery of the medium. For the reason that present’s stunning finale in 2018, the Golden Globe winner has continued to remain busy together with her work within the DC Prolonged Universe, together with the upcoming Surprise Lady 1984 and the 2021 launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Wright can be slated to make her directorial debut with Land, a drama by which she additionally stars, a couple of grieving legal professional who goes off the grid to flee society.
Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper)
Michael Kelly appeared as Frank Underwood’s Chief of Workers and trusted confidant Doug Stamper all through your complete period of House of Cards, and was a participant in some of the traumatic and somber moments within the present’s run. Since leaving the present with Season 6 finale, Kelly has remained busy with a supporting position on the Amazon authentic collection Jack Ryan, the place he performs CIA station chief in Venezuela, Mike November (hopefully he returns for Season 3), in addition to being the spokesperson for the newest Supercuts advertising and marketing marketing campaign beginning in 2019. The veteran tv actor will return to the format for the upcoming political miniseries A Increased Loyalty, which can see Kelly portraying former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.
Mahershala Ali (Remy Danton)
For components of the present’s first 4 seasons, Mahershala Ali portrayed Remy Denton, Frank Underwood’s former Press Secretary who later bounced round between being a lobbyist and Underwood’s short-term Chief of Workers within the absence of Doug Stamper. Since leaving House of Cards, Ali has gained two Academy Awards for Greatest Supporting Actor, for his performances in Moonlight and Inexperienced E-book, the latter of which additionally earned him a Golden Globe. Ali will take a step into the large display Marvel Cinematic Universe within the close to future, within the introduced reboot of Blade, by which he’ll play the titular vampire hunter.
Rachel Brosnahan (Rachel Posner)
Rachel Brosnahan is likely one of the largest and most gifted names in tv proper now because of her portrayal of Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the Amazon authentic collection The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, however the actress acquired her first little bit of fame after her run as Rachel Posner through the first three seasons of House of Cards. Since leaving the Netflix collection, Brosnahan has earned two Golden Globes, an Emmy, and a lot of different awards for Mrs. Maisel. We’re nonetheless ready to listen to extra concerning the Season four of the hit comedy collection, however within the meantime, anticipate to see Brosnahan within the historic characteristic The Courier and the upcoming drama I am Your Lady.
Kate Mara (Zoe Barnes)
Kate Mara’s Zoe Barnes was a significant participant within the first season of House of Cards when the Washington Herald reporter turned the lover/mouthpiece of Frank Underwood. Properly, that’s till her stunning dying by the hands of her former lover within the Season 2 premiere. Since leaving the collection, Mara has gone on to star within the panned Implausible 4, the FX collection Pose, and a lot of different smaller tasks. Mara is about to return to FX for the upcoming drama miniseries A Instructor, by which she’s going to painting a younger trainer who will get caught up in an affair with one in every of her college students.
Corey Stoll (Peter Russo)
Corey Stoll’s Peter Russo, a Democratic congressman recovering from extreme habit points, was one in every of Frank Underwood’s first victims in Season 1 of House of Cards, however he would not be his final. Since his departure from the Netflix collection, Stoll has gone on to have a slightly profitable profession in movie and tv, with appearances in Ant-Man, First Man, and The Pressure to call a number of. The gifted actor will subsequent seem in Steven Spielberg’s adaption of West Aspect Story as properly The Many Saints of Newark, the highly-anticipated prequel to the HBO collection The Sopranos, which is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2021.
Boris McGiver (Tom Hammerschmidt)
For all however the third season of House of Cards, Boris McGiver performed Tom Hammerschmidt, the no nonsense editor-in-chief of the Washington Herald newspaper who proved to be a continuing thorn within the aspect of Frank Underwood. After the present wrapped up in 2018, McGiver joined the solid of the CBS supernatural drama collection Evil, in addition to the ABC authorized drama For Life, the place he performs the prosecutor who was accountable for placing the present’s most important character, Aaron Wallace, in jail within the first place.
Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant)
Jayne Atkinson’s portrayal of former Louisiana Senator and Secretary of State Catherine Durant was one essentially the most memorable performances on House of Cards, particularly within the present’s last seasons for the vicious video games she and President Claire Underwood performed in opposition to each other. Since her departure from the collection, Atkinson has continued to pop up in numerous tv applications like The Strolling Lifeless, Fortress Rock, and Bluff Metropolis Regulation, which was cancelled by NBC after the unique 10 episodes that have been ordered have been filmed.
Nathan Darrow (Edward Meechum)
For the primary 4 seasons of House of Cards Nathan Darrow performed United States Capitol Police officer and Frank Underwood’s private safety guard Edward Meechum till his character’s tragic ending. Moreover his tragic dying and unusual threeway scene with the Underwoods, Meechum was a vivid spot of the present in its early days, and supplied some nice moments. Close to the tip of his run on the Netflix collection, Darrow joined the solid of Gotham the place he portrayed Victor Fries, aka Mr. Freeze. Darrow is at present featured on the CBS crime present FBI.
Sakina Jaffrey (Linda Vasquez)
Sakina Jaffrey was totally on House of Cards within the present’s first two seasons, the place she portrayed former United States President Garrett Walker’s Chief of Workers, Linda Vasquez, one of many many enemies of Frank Underwood in his rise to energy. Since leaving the present, Jaffrey has continued to have a profitable profession in movie and tv, with roles in main tasks like American Gods, Homeland, Misplaced in Area, and the Apple TV+ collection Defending Jacob, the place she stars alongside Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, J.Okay. Simmons, and different members of a big ensemble solid.
Sebastian Arcelus (Lucas Goodwin)
Sebastian Arcelus’ portrayal of reporter Lucas Goodwin will most likely go down as some of the traumatizing and unforgettable descents into insanity featured on the present. In looking for dust and take down Frank Underwood, Goodwin’s life (skilled and private) continues to worsen and worse till its tragic ending. Following his departure from House of Cards, Arcelus discovered average success on tv exhibits like Madame Secretary, The Leftovers, and most not too long ago, small roles on FBI and Bull. Probably the most notable info about Arcelus is that, as a consequence of him being a descendant of Sophia of Hanover, he’s within the line of succession to the British throne, although he’s fairly far down the record.
Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood)
And at last, there’s the person who began all of it — Kevin Spacey. Till being written off after a lot of private controversies all however put a cease to Spacey’s profession, Frank Underwood was written off the present forward of the ultimate season in 2017. Since being dropped from the present by which he was the star (and narrator) for 5 seasons, the previous Hollywood legend has solely made two appearances in a few of the strangest YouTube movies you will discover on the web with “Let Me Be Frank” on December 24, 2018, after which once more a yr later with “KTWKK.”
Properly, that is what the solid of House of Cards has been as much as recently, or at the least many of the solid. Some have gone on to seek out a substantial amount of success in movie and tv, others discovered themselves on the road of succession, and others are discovering unusual methods to fill their time. If there may be somebody you suppose I left off, make sure that to let me know within the feedback under.
