What Netflix’s Never Have I Ever Star Hopes For Devi’s Story In Season 2

Devi had quite a bit on her plate in Season 1 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. She began off the season by making an attempt so far highschool heartthrob Paxton Corridor-Yoshida and ended the season kissing her rival, Ben Gross. And so, the love triangle kicked off the Workforce Paxton vs. Workforce Ben debate. Nevertheless, Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has one thing fully totally different in thoughts for what Devi’s story could possibly be in a possible Season 2.
Devi wasn’t precisely the kindest, most respectful good friend or daughter in Season 1 of Never Have I Ever. Hotheaded and impatient, Devi typically ignored different individuals’s issues to deal with her personal. Though she appeared assured in herself, there have been lots of underlying private points that she didn’t absolutely take care of. That stated, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has some ideas about what she’d just like the present to deal with shifting ahead. Right here’s what the actress informed Leisure Tonight about her hopes for Devi’s journey in a possible Season 2:
I hope it focuses on the concept of self-love and being your personal greatest good friend as a result of that is one thing lots of people can relate to, not simply teenagers however adults as effectively. It is one thing I assume is actually unhappy to listen to when individuals do not truly love themselves. However you ought to be your personal greatest good friend. You are caught with your self from the second you are born to the day you die. Why would not you wish to be your personal greatest good friend?
Figuring out how a lot Devi has but to find out about herself and the emotions of grief she’s solely starting to know, the “thought of self-love” seems like a terrific storyline to discover in a possible Season 2. Devi has a really lengthy method to go and the Season 1 finale was solely the beginning of her coming into her personal. Maybe the self-love facet will lead the character to pronounce herself “Workforce Devi,” which is the camp Maitreyi Ramakrishnan firmly helps.
Whereas the tip of Season 1 left a couple of storylines unresolved, the sequence hasn’t formally been renewed for a second season. Nevertheless, Never Have I Ever obtained lots of constructive essential and viewer reception and was primary on Netflix within the first week of launch, so I’d wager {that a} Season 2 renewal is on the horizon. There’s nonetheless a lot of Devi’s story left to inform and it could actually be a disgrace if Season 1 was the final we noticed of her and her household and pals.
Never Have I Ever Season 1 is presently accessible to stream on Netflix. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. For extra on what to look at within the coming months, make sure to try our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
