What Netflix’s Never Have I Ever Star Hopes For Devi’s Story In Season 2

I hope it focuses on the concept of self-love and being your personal greatest good friend as a result of that is one thing lots of people can relate to, not simply teenagers however adults as effectively. It is one thing I assume is actually unhappy to listen to when individuals do not truly love themselves. However you ought to be your personal greatest good friend. You are caught with your self from the second you are born to the day you die. Why would not you wish to be your personal greatest good friend?