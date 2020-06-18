What Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet Cast Is Doing Now

Go away a Remark
Santa Clarita Diet was the very entertaining Netflix present that starred Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, which took the usual household comedy and added the twists of getting the Hammond household attempt to stability household life with zombie life. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant’s infectious enthusiastic personalities and nice on-screen chemistry actually made Sheila and Joel a really pleasing pair to look at. The complete Santa Clarita Diet forged actually introduced a novel power that labored for the collection.
I used to be actually unhappy when Netflix made the choice to cancel Santa Clarita Diet, as a result of it was a collection that I seemed ahead to watching each season. I’m additionally a fan of Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant–they each are simply very charming actors to look at on-screen, and so they each have appeared in a few of my favourite TV exhibits and flicks. I’m additionally a fan of a number of the supporting forged. As an enormous It’s All the time Sunny in Philadelphia fan, I’m all the time excited to see Mary Elizabeth Ellis play different characters moreover the Waitress. Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo are younger actors who’ve an analogous attraction as Olyphant and Barrymore.
Since we received’t be graced with a brand new season of the Santa Clarita Diet this 12 months, let’s see what the forged has been as much as for the reason that collection ended.
Drew Barrymore (Sheila Hammond)
Drew Barrymore performed Sheila, the girl who ate some clams and later discovered herself with a robust longing for human flesh. Barrymore appeared as a decide on the CBS actuality present The World’s Greatest. She judged alongside RuPaul and Religion Hill, with James Corden because the host. It was much like America’s Bought Expertise with contestants with quite a lot of skills competing. It solely lasted one season with 12 episodes.
Drew Barrymore is the newest movie star to tackle speak present internet hosting duties. The Drew Barrymore Present was initially scheduled to premiere within the fall of 2020, however as of January 2020, the precise format of the collection hasn’t been disclosed to the general public. Barrymore seems within the film The Stand-In with Michael Zegen, Charlie Barnett, Ellie Kemper, Holland Taylor, T.J Miller, and Lena Dunham. It was initially speculated to premiere on the Tribeca Movie Competition, however the launch has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Timothy Olyphant (Joel Hammond)
Timothy Olyphant performed Sheila’s fairly supportive husband Joel, who actually needed to redefine what til loss of life do us half meant when his spouse turned a part of the undead membership. Just lately, Olyphant had a small however memorable function within the Oscar profitable film As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood. He performed a fictionalized model of James Stacy, an American actor greatest recognized for the TV western Lancer. Olyphant is ready to star reverse Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Kline, Chris O’Dowd, Loretta Devine, Daveed Diggs, and reunite together with his Santa Clarita Diet co-star Skyler Gisondo in The Starling. The movie has completed filming, however doesn’t have a set launch date.
Olyphant’ continued to construct a formidable TV resume after Santa Clarita Diet’s cancellation. He reprised his Deadwood function as Seth Bullock for the continuation film. He performed himself throughout a cameo look on the ultimate season of The Good Place, and he additionally appeared in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Olyphant has a job within the upcoming Chris Rock starring season of Fargo. His character might be referred to as Dick “Deafy” Wickware. He additionally just lately signed as much as seem in The Mandalorian Season 2.
Liv Hewson (Abby Hammond)
Liv Hewson performed Abby in Santa Clarita Diet, the daughter of Joel and Sheila. The dad and mom tried to maintain her in the dead of night about Sheila’s new urge for food, however that would solely final so lengthy. Liv Hewson is non-binary, so I’ll check with Hewson as they. Hewson appeared within the Oscar nominated film Bombshell as Lily. They appeared within the film with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, and John Lithgow.
Hewson additionally appeared within the Netflix unique film Let it Snow. Just lately, they filmed an Australian indie romance referred to as Below My Pores and skin. It options an ensemble forged of actors who establish as non-binary or trans non-binary. It additionally options Alexis Denisof.
Skyler Gisondo (Eric Bemis)
Skyler Gisondo performed loyal, useful Eric, the Hammonds’ good friend and neighbor. He had a will they/received’t they relationship with Abby. It seemed like they could, however Santa Clarita Diet ended earlier than their relationship took off. Gisondo had a supporting function within the teen comedy Booksmart. He additionally had a lead function in Feast of the Seven Fishes.
In September 2019, Gisondo started filming a film additionally that includes Vince Vaughn referred to as The Binge. He’ll additionally seem with Timothy Olyphant and others in The Starling. Skyler Gisondo has a collection common function within the Danny McBride collection The Righteous Gems, and he additionally appeared within the 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Lisa Palmer)
Mary Elizabeth Ellis performed Eric’s mother Lisa, who one way or the other managed to remain oblivious to every little thing all through the collection. Ellis continues to have a recurring function on It’s All the time Sunny in Philadelphia because the Waitress. She additionally appeared in her husband Charlie Day’s collection The Cool Children, which was cancelled after one season on Fox.
Mary Elizabeth Ellis has a job in a Charlie Day directed movie referred to as El Tonto. The movie has an all-star forged that features Day, John Malkovich, Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, and Vikings’ Travis Fimmel. Ellis additionally has a supporting function within the upcoming Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother film Godmothered.
Nathan Fillion (Gary West)
Nathan Fillion performed Gary West (and his head) for the primary two seasons of Santa Clarita Diet. Then his former Firefly co-star Alan Tudyk took on the pinnacle function. He is likely one of the Hammonds’ co-workers and Sheila’s first kill. The severed head sticks round and turns into mainly a part of the household. Fillion will seem in The Suicide Squad sequel in 2021. His function within the film remains to be a thriller.
Nathan Fillion at present has the lead function in ABC’s The Rookie. It’s a couple of 40-something 12 months outdated man who decides to turn out to be a police officer. The collection reunites him together with his former Santa Clarita Diet co-star Richard T. Jones. ABC just lately renewed The Rookie for Season 3.
Natalie Morales (Anne Garcia)
Natalie Morales performed Anne Garcia in Santa Clarita Diet. She was a deputy who turned Lisa’s girlfriend. Morales appeared within the Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista movie Stuber. At present, she has two movies within the post-production stage, Fortunately, which stars an ensemble forged that features Joel McHale and Paul Scheer, and The Little Issues, which stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto.
Morales had the lead function in NBC’s short-lived sitcom Abby’s, which was coupled with appearances in the identical community’s comedy Sunnyside. Again on the streaming aspect of issues, Morales appeared in Justin Roiland’s Photo voltaic Opposites and had a significant recurring function within the second season of Useless to Me.
Richard T. Jones (Rick)
Richard T. Jones performed Rick, one in all Joel’s shut associates and one other police officer. In 2019, Jones appeared in a film referred to as Spherical of Your Life as Coach Wilson. It’s a movie a couple of 15-year outdated who begins {golfing} when his father turns into comatose after a automotive accident. He needs to win the state title to honor his father.
Jones stars reverse Nathan Fillion in The Rookie. He performs Police Sergeant II Wade Gray. He additionally had an look on the HGTV collection House City. The collection is a couple of married couple restoring Southern houses in Laurel, Mississippi. Richard T. Jones appeared in House City’s Season Four premiere, “From Los Angeles to Laurel.”
Ricardo Chavira (Dan Palmer)
Ricardo Chavira performed Eric’s stepdad and Lisa’s husband, Dan. He was a sheriff’s deputy and fairly suspicious of the Hammonds. Chavira solely appeared within the first season of Santa Clarita Diet. He then went on to have a recurring function on Jane the Virgin. He additionally made appearances within the collection Scandal, Hawaii 5-0, Kevin Can Wait, and the short-lived collection Rise.
In 2019, he appeared within the romantic TV vacation film Christmas Reservations reverse Melissa Joan Hart. In 2021, Ricardo Chavira seems within the Netflix Selena TV collection. The collection follows the life and loss of life of worldwide celebrity Selena. He’ll play Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla.
Ramona Younger (Ramona)
Ramona Younger performed Ramona, Eric’s transient love-interest who additionally labored at Ceremony-Help and have become a zombie. Ramona Younger appeared within the Frequent and Mary Elizabeth Winstead film All About Nina. She can also be showing in Unpregnant, an adaptation of the novel of the identical identify. It stars Haley Lu Richardson, Barbie Ferreira, and Sugar Lyn Beard. It’ll be distributed by HBO Max and produced by Greg Berlanti.
Younger had a fundamental function, turned recurring function, as Mona Wu in Legends of Tomorrow. She additionally has a recurring function as Eleanor within the Netflix and Mindy Kaling collection By no means Have I Ever.
Andy Richter (Carl Coby)
Andy Richter performed the Hammonds’ boss Carl. Richter continues his function as author, government producer, and sidekick on Conan. He additionally continues his voice-over work on American Dad!, The Smelly & Soiled Present, andthe Large Hero 6 collection. Richter made appearances on Black-ish and Contemporary Off the Boat. He additionally has a podcast referred to as The Three Questions with Andy Richter.
Although I might love for a Santa Clarita Diet film to come back alongside, simply to tie every little thing up a bit of nicer, it is clear that the forged continues to remain energetic and busy. Due to this fact, the possibilities of Netflix revisiting this world anytime quickly is very unlikely. For now, I am going to simply must rewatch the collection on Netflix, and proceed to observe their profession and catch them in different initiatives.
