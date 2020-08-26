What Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase revealed – watch here

A variety of video games coming to the Nintendo Change have been revealed in a shock Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation.

The second of the showcases revealed Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Reminiscence information in addition to a number of extra reveals for SaGa Last Fantasy Legend.

You may watch the showcase beneath, however we’ve additionally damaged out the information for you.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Reminiscence launch date

A shock reveal got here from the Kingdom Hearts Melody of Reminiscence, a musical model of the sport that makes use of rhythm in recreation play and spells. There’s a boss battled mode and the well-known villains. There’s additionally Reminiscence Dives that go to traditional scenes from the sport. There are on-line and native multiplayer choices too plus a brand new chapter within the story.

Out there 13th November, pre-purchase begins at this time.

Fuser

Rock Band creator Harmonix is returning too with a recreation referred to as Fuser. The digital music pageant permits you to create mixes and make new songs with a accomplice. Take turns to create one of the best combine and benefit from the vary of music. The reveal confirmed off the multiplayer mode and three extra songs.

Out there in Fall.

Taiko no Tatsujn: Rhythmic Journey

Taiko no Tatsujn: Rhythmic Journey brings each the Rhythmic Journey 1 and a pair of collectively. The time-traveling RPG sees you attempt to save the world, recruit monsters and kind a celebration.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo Tetro will get a sequel too – Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – it comes with most of the identical modes from the unique like versus and occasion, however there’s additionally a brand new Ability Battle Mode with expertise and gadgets. Aventure Mode brings a brand new story.

Out there eighth December.

World of Tanks Blitz

The free-to-play on-line recreation has on-line multiplayer mode with 7×7 Battle On-line, new options. The showcase confirmed off greater than 350 fight autos and tanks – in addition to enjoying the sport on the massive display screen that is larger and higher than ever.

Launches at this time.

Huge Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Underdog journey with story pushed fights and Rocky montages, you’ll be able to play as Rocky and Creed in addition to the opposite legends like Ivan and Viktor Drago. Multi-player can also be obtainable so you’ll be able to combat pals.

Spring 2021.

Assortment of SaGa: Last Fantasy Legend

The three unique Recreation Boy video games are coming collectively in a Change assortment. Velocity mode and different options have been added whereas holding the identical look of the saga.

Out there 15th December, pre-purchase at this time.

Simply Dance 2021

A brand new Simply Dance model within the franchise. Get shifting with 40 new dance tracks, together with Dua Lipa’s Don’t Begin Now and Lizzo. Use group up mode!

Out there 12th November.

The showcase additionally gave us a take a look at; Minecraft Winter DLC, Soar Power Deluxe Version (28th August), an arcade soccer recreation Captain Tsubasa: Rise of Champions (28th August) and Last Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remastered (27th August).