LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrives ready to make us fall in love by taking a tour at the speed of light through all the movies of the franchise, however, in what order should we play it to fully enjoy the experience? We tell you about it in the following guide.

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: what order do we follow to play it?

The first thing we have to know is that we can choose the first episode of any trilogy. That is, we can start with Episode I, IV or VII, also known as The Phantom Menace, A New Hope or The Force Awakens.

The order in which we start the adventure depends on two factors:

If we are knowledgeable about all the movies and the history of them.

If it is the first time that we have contact with Star Wars through this game.





In the case of being connoisseurs of the sagathen we recommend starting with the order in which the films arrived, which would be the following:

Luke Trilogy (IV, V, VI)

Anakin Trilogy (I, II, III)

Rey Trilogy (VII, VIII, IX)

Another option, being already familiar with the story, is to start from Episode VII, since Rey He is one of the most useful characters in the game and so we unlock him as soon as possible. The Jedi can climb, hack systems with the help of BB-8 or get a company droid like C3PO that will be useful in all kinds of scenarios.

In the case of being the first contact with star warsit is advisable to start the chapters in chronological order, looking like this: