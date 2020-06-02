What order you should watch The Conjuring and Annabelle movies

With the discharge of Annabelle Comes House the grand whole of movies in The Conjuring franchise stands at seven – and there’s one other on the best way later this 12 months with The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It set for a September launch.

The movies span 4 a long time, beginning with the 40s and working proper by way of to the 70s, when the Warrens, the paranormal investigators on the coronary heart of the franchise, had been at their supernatural looking peak.

Nonetheless, the movies weren’t launched in chronological order making it a bit troublesome to work out what connects to who, and who connects to what.

There are a couple of methods you can watch the movies so we’ve damaged down the totally different viewing orders for you.

Order 1 – The Conjuring timeline

This feature provides you the chronological order to watch the movies in. You kick off issues with The Nun, which is ready in 1952, by way of to The Conjuring 2, set in 1977.

The Nun (1952 / 1971)

Annabelle: Creation (1943 / 1952 / 1955 / 1967)

Annabelle (1967)

The Conjuring (1968 / 1971)

Annabelle Comes House (1968 / 1969 or 1971 / 1972)

The Curse of La Llorona (1973)

The Conjuring 2 (1976 / 1977)

The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It (1980/81?)

Choice 2 – Order of launch

This order does what it says on the tin, it follows the order the movies had been launched. We kick off with our first introduction to Ed and Lorraine Warren and finish with a breakaway story that doesn’t characteristic our most important duo.

The Conjuring (2013)

Annabelle (2014)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Annabelle Creation (2017)

The Nun (2018)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Annabelle Comes House (2019)

The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It (2020)

What’s the very best order to watch The Conjuring and Annabelle movies?

We predict the primary choice is greatest, however the second is a extra pure match because the concepts developed over time.

You may additionally wish to know that The Conjuring movies can be found to hire and purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD. The Conjuring 1 and 2 comes as a boxset right here, and if you have to make amends for the Annabelle movies earlier than you head to the cinema there’s additionally the primary Annabelle DVD in addition to Annabelle Creation. There’s no final boxset with the entire movies collectively – but.

The Nun

Common

Subsequent up is The Nun set in 1952. The story follows Father Burke and Sister Irene who set off collectively to Romania to analyze a convent after a nun kills herself. After they set off they’re unaware it’s all linked to demon Valak, however they quickly cotton on.

We additionally be taught that Frenchie is Maurice Theriault within the last scene set in 1971. If you’re struggling to recollect, that’s the one that was exorcised in The Conjuring (the primary movie launched). Once more, that barely complicates issues if you watch the movies within the chronological order – you’d possibly cease earlier than that scene then hop again. We’d simply watch this scene, bear in mind it and keep it up.

Annabelle: Creation

Annabelle: Creation is the prequel to Annabelle, which was additionally a prequel to The Conjuring.

The movie tells the story of how the demonic doll was created and turned possessed. All of it started with a automobile accident in 1943. That is most likely the higher of the three Annabelle movies.

To make issues a bit complicated there’s a post-credit scene for this one which teases The Nun, however that’s set in 1952 – so you’d have to watch The Nun then come again to Annabelle: Creation simply in time for it to select up the story in 1967. If you’re not wedded to the entire timeline factor then simply watch The Nun afterward.

Annabelle

The first Annabelle movie throws you proper within the deep finish. The demonic doll causes all types of havoc, that’s the fundamental gist of it.

The Conjuring

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok10ETZ41q5o

The first movie launched within the franchise and the place all of it started. This one is ready within the 70s displaying Ed and Lorraine Warren investigating a case the place a household has moved right into a haunted home. This one is predicated on an actual case (although Annabelle technically is simply too).

Annabelle Comes House

The new movie, Annabelle Comes House, begins with the Warrens choosing up Annabelle and driving her to their dwelling to depart of their artefacts room the place they preserve all types of creepy issues. It’s an prolonged model of The Conjuring scene (1968), in order that’s why you recognise it. If you’re watching these in chronological order it might appear unusual, however keep it up.

The movie then strikes to 1969 when the Warrens head off on a visit leaving daughter Judy with a babysitter Mary Ellen. The demonic doll will get lose and attracts all the opposite demons out. The artefact room options closely offering loads of Easter eggs (if we are able to name them that) as there are all of the objects the Warrens have collected through the years, together with the Perron Music Field (it was in The Conjuring).

The Curse of La Llorona

Subsequent is The Curse of La Llorona. This one is predicated off the Weeping Lady, a folklore story. Set in 1973, we see a mom struggling to guard her youngsters. The movie will really feel a bit odd as there’s no apparent connection to the broader Warren story, however Father Perez pops up – he was in Annabelle.

The Conjuring 2

Again to the Warrens with one other ‘true story’ case. This time it’s 1976 and the Warrens examine the Amityville Home case then transfer to England to look into the Enfield Hauntings in 1977. Each are well-known instances.

The Nun crops up right here in addition to The Crooked Man, which we point out as he’s getting his personal movie too.

The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It

The Conjuring 3: The Satan Made Me Do It is usually within the works. It was set for a September launch however given the present movie delays, watch this house. We’re guessing the movie will observe the present timeline which locations it extra within the realm of the 1980s.

The Warrens investigated the possession of David Glatzel, 11, again in 1980 so it seems to be like we’ll kick issues off there earlier than choosing up the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson the 12 months after in 1981.

There’s no confirmed date for the movie although so we’ll replace the timeline when the group releases extra data.

Are The Conjuring and Insidious movies linked?

It’s a standard query, however the reply isn’t any, The Conjuring and Insidious franchises should not linked to one another. The solely ‘hyperlink’ is James Wan who directed each the primary two Conjuring movies and the Insidious movies. Enjoyable reality, Patrick Wilson starred in each the primary two Insidious movies and The Conjuring movies.