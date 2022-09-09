“What Ortega has done in Nicaragua is outrageous”: Foreign Minister assured that the Colombian government is not with the Nicaraguan dictator

The Foreign Minister of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, referred to the position of the Petro Government regarding the situation that Nicaragua is experiencing under the regime of Daniel Ortega

The government of Gustavo Petro has been in the spotlight for his absence at the session of the Organization of American States (OAS) in which the regime of Daniel Ortega was condemned for the violation of Human Rights in Nicaragua.

Since then there have been several versions that have emerged about the absence of the government of Gustavo Petro in that important session. However, recently The Foreign Minister of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, referred to the issue, clarified that he is calm and questioned the accusations that are being made within the country due to this situation.

In an interview with the station W Radio, Foreign Minister Leyva assured that Colombia “in no way” is with the regime of Daniel Ortega.

In addition to condemning the human rights violations in Nicaragua by the regime, Minister Álvaro Leyva explained that Colombia’s absence from the OAS session had to do with “Humanitarian reasons” and that there was a confusion regarding this issue.

“It is an absolutely humanitarian reason, they have wanted to mix with the litigation that has been going on for years with Nicaragua, but I believe that the imprisoned bishop has nothing to do with the decisions of the court,” said Leyva.

In addition, he explained that this was an extraordinary session that took place on August 13, just a few days after Gustavo Petro’s inauguration and when he was traveling to Cuba, leading the Colombian delegation.

“The situation that arose was a situation that was given for free because on August 13 there was that extraordinary session of the permanent council. The previous Monday, President Petro was taking office, I was presiding over a delegation in Cuba and this was an extraordinary session that took place on August 13, the same day that we were traveling to Cuba. There were still no decisions regarding how Colombia’s representation in the OAS was going to be, “explained the official.

The Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs took the opportunity to highlight the importance that respect for human rights has for him and, as an example, referred to his role in the peace process.

Likewise, he pointed out that the absence from the OAS session cannot be taken as support for the Daniel Ortega regime since, once again, he stressed that Colombia condemns human rights violations.

“There is a problem of a humanitarian nature that must be resolved even if Mr. Ortega disappears, my position is the same as always. I was the person, accompanied among other things, who carried for a second time everything that had to do with the peace process, highlighting human rights”, added Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva in the dialogue with the station mentioned above.

According to what was mentioned during the interview, the humanitarian reasons to which the Foreign Minister has referred refer to the release of 21 political prisoners, including four former presidential candidates, the Bishop of Matagalpa and several journalists.

During the interview, Leyva also clarified that the international community has not questioned Colombia’s role in this situation. On the contrary, according to Leyva, representatives of other countries have called him to support him in the strategy he has to fight for respect for human rights.

“It is not true that the international community is questioning Colombia’s attitude. I received a call from a chancellor of one of the sister republics of Colombia saying this is the right moment” to take action on the matter, said Álvaro Leyva, in addition, he added that two more countries appeared to influence.

“These questions that end up citing a motion of censure, how is this? This country has to learn that the fundamental thing to achieve total peace is respect for human rights in Colombia and abroad,” said the minister.

Colombia to censure Nicaragua in Geneva

The foreign minister noted that what Ortega has done with respect to his opponents is “outrageous.” “He has treated them with kicks,” Leyva added.

Likewise, he assured that Colombia is going to censor Nicaragua in Geneva due to the violations of human rights in that territory.

“We are going to sign a resolution condemning the violation of human rights there,” Leyva said. “We are not going to sit idly by,” said Álvaro Leyva.

It is worth remembering that a few days ago the newspaper El Tiempo revealed that Colombia would be working on a new strategy to handle the issue of Nicaragua. This would be based on two main issues: the internal situation of that country regarding human rights and the case that concerns the two countries before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

However, in the interview with the W, Álvaro Leyva clarified that this has nothing to do with the litigation in The Hague.

“Let it not be thought that we are mixing an attitude full of principles, naturally reflecting everything that has to do with human rights law, with the case of the litigation that takes place in The Hague, in no way,” Álvaro Leyva pointed out. .

