What Outlander’s Latest Big Death Means For The Rest Of Season 5

Personally, nonetheless, I’d like to see Clare by some means pay the value for meddling in historical past and bringing an excessive amount of of recent drugs to the 1700s. She’s not even bothering to vary the names of devices, illnesses, and coverings that might be recorded in historical past earlier than they had been even presupposed to be invested, and I for one want to see some penalties. That stated, Jamie and Claire are presupposed to die in a fireplace someday within the 1770s, so that would occur — or not occur — earlier than the top of Season 5.