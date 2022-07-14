What Patron Bermúdez said when asked about the possible departure of Carlos Izquierdoz from Boca Juniors

* Bermúdez’s statement about the possible exits during the presentation of Martín Payero

Boca Juniors continues living convulsed hours. After the elimination against Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, the departure of Sebastian Battagliathe loss of ownership of Carlos Izquierdoz and the fall against San Lorenzo, was ratified Hugo Ibarra as interim coach until December and this afternoon he was presented Martin Payero as a new reinforcement. In the context of said event, the former Banfield, Talleres and Middlesbrough was accompanied by the president Jorge Love Ameal and the Bermudez patternmember of the Football Council.

It was there that the former defender was consulted about the future of Izquierdoz, who was relegated after the cupbearer stumble, pointed out for having been one of those who held a tense meeting with the Council headed by Juan roman riquelme in which the campus debated the awards, and with December as the end date of his contract. The question focused on the possibility of new additions and sales or terminations.

“We are very happy with the arrival of Martín (Payero), we wish him the best, his arrival is crystallized after much effort. There are other market movements that are going to happen, surely some guys will have the opportunity to get out and we continue working to strengthen the squad we have”, he said.

When the query contained the proper names of Gaston Avila (The Royal Antwerp of Belgium intends it) and Izquierdoz, spoke again in general terms´. “There are some possibilities and proposals, we value our squad very much, they are all important. We continue working to strengthen the campus”, he insisted with the concept.

In the last soccer practice, even with Zambrano injured, the coach preferred Aranda over Izquierdoz, whose environment is looking for an outlet for him in the current transfer market (there is talk of a possible return to Santos Laguna in Mexico). The 33-year-old footballer, knowing that he has few or no chances after his friction with the Council, prefers not to remain inactive for a semester receiving his salary until he has the pass in his possession.

Payero, Ameal and Bermúdez at the presentation of the flyer (Télam)

THE MAIN DECLARATIONS OF PAYERO, THE NEW REINFORCEMENT

“I had the opportunity to see the team from Europe, I came to make my contribution, this is together, we can strengthen each other”.

“In England I grew physically, it is a very intense, competitive league; It is what I have incorporated”.

“I like to be in contact with the ball, I like to assist, help the offensive end.”

“It was a very long market in Europe, when Boca was involved I didn’t hesitate, I did my part to be here and I’m happy in Boca”.

