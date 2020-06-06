What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

Take a breath – the Premier League IS returning, and higher but shall be televising each single match.

After exhibiting two full rounds in December, Amazon shall be streaming 4 fixtures from the remaining 2019/2020 season – totally free.

Sure, you learn that proper – Amazon shall be making their complete Premier League Protection obtainable to look at with out paying a penny for his or her Prime Video service.

The remaining fixtures shall be cut up between the BBC, Sky Sports activities and BT Sport, with a choice of free matches additionally obtainable by BBC Sport and Sky.

All 92 remaining matches shall be staggered so followers can watch each single sport – and there’s not lengthy to attend till Amazon’s Premier League choice…

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime?

Amazon kicks off their Premier League protection with Crystal Palace vs Burnley on Monday 29th June at 8pm.

Dates for Amazon’s remaining three fixtures are but to be introduced, however will happen after Thursday 2nd July. Broadcasters have at present solely reached agreements up till that date, with a accomplished schedule set to be confirmed shortly.

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s Premier League protection shall be obtainable to stream totally free on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.

In case you do resolve to enroll, Amazon gives a 30-day free trial which suggests you may watch hit reveals reminiscent of The Boys and El Presidente in addition to the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and gives free subsequent day supply on hundreds of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.

