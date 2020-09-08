What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

The Premier League is again – and Amazon Prime Video’s are set to offer extra soccer protection later within the season in addition to a bonus recreation within the coming weeks.

After airing two full rounds in December 2019 and a number of other matches when the Premier League returned for its delayed climax, the streaming large will as soon as once more broadcast matches within the 2020/21 season.

Similar to final yr, Amazon will probably be displaying two full rounds of Premier League fixtures over the festive interval – with the primary happening within the midweek of 15th and 16th December and the following a full spherical on the 28th of the identical month.

The streamer may even present protection of a recreation in September, though it stays to be seen which match will probably be proven.

Learn on for information of which fixtures we all know Amazon Prime will probably be displaying.

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime?

Saturday 26th September

TBC v TBC

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man Metropolis v West Brom

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s Premier League protection will probably be obtainable to stream without spending a dime on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.

If you happen to do resolve to enroll, Amazon presents a 30-day free trial which implies you may watch hit exhibits reminiscent of The Boys and El Presidente in addition to the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and presents free subsequent day supply on hundreds of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.

Try the complete checklist of Premier League fixtures on TV and go to our TV information to seek out out what’s on.