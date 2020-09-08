What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

The Premier League is again – and Amazon Prime Video’s are set to offer extra soccer protection later within the season in addition to a bonus recreation within the coming weeks.
After airing two full rounds in December 2019 and a number of other matches when the Premier League returned for its delayed climax, the streaming large will as soon as once more broadcast matches within the 2020/21 season.
Similar to final yr, Amazon will probably be displaying two full rounds of Premier League fixtures over the festive interval – with the primary happening within the midweek of 15th and 16th December and the following a full spherical on the 28th of the identical month.
The streamer may even present protection of a recreation in September, though it stays to be seen which match will probably be proven.
Learn on for information of which fixtures we all know Amazon Prime will probably be displaying.
What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime?
Saturday 26th September
TBC v TBC
Tuesday 15th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16th December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man Metropolis v West Brom
Monday 28th December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?
Amazon’s Premier League protection will probably be obtainable to stream without spending a dime on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.
If you happen to do resolve to enroll, Amazon presents a 30-day free trial which implies you may watch hit exhibits reminiscent of The Boys and El Presidente in addition to the Premier League matches.
Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and presents free subsequent day supply on hundreds of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.
