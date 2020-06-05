It’s official – the Premier League is returning on 17th June, and there’s an terrible lot of catching as much as do.

92 matches stay within the 2019/20 Premier League season, and BT Sport might be screening twenty of them.

The remaining matches might be break up up between BBC, Amazon Prime, and Sky Sports activities, with a collection of Sky’s matches airing free on Choose TV.

Thus far the primary seven of BT’s fixtures have been confirmed – together with the primary first-ever Saturday 3pm Premier League sport…

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Final)

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Final)

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Final)

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm, BT Sport 2)

Thursday 25th June

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Final)

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Final )

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal v Norwich (6:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Final)

BT’s remaining 13 matches will air throughout July, with the total schedule to be introduced shortly as soon as the broadcasters have reached an settlement.

How can I get BT Sport?

For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your current contract for a further £10.00 monthly

For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly

You possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternatively, you may choose up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month cross for £25.

It may be used to observe sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and thru your TV through a bunch of gadgets together with Chromecast and PS4.

BT TV prospects may also buy a NOW TV cross built-in into their BT invoice with the intention to watch Sky’s Premier League protection as effectively, or add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels.

