The Premier League is all set to return and, as soon as once more BT Sport can be offering protection for a wealth of thrilling fixtures.

As soon as once more sharing the TV rights with Sky Sports activities and Amazon, BT will air 58 games over the course of the season, together with a number of lunchtime kick-offs at weekends and a number of midweek fixtures as nicely.

BT already look to have some thrilling matches to stay up for together with a gap day London derby between lately promoted Fulham and Arsenal.

Various BT Sport’s matches have been confirmed and there are lots extra to return because the season progresses – learn on for the confirmed matches to this point.

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

Saturday 12th September

Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Saturday 19th September

Everton v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Leeds v Fulham (3pm) BT Sport

Sunday 20th September

Southampton v Tottenham (12pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1

How can I get BT Sport?

In case you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for an extra £15 per thirty days

For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days

You’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternatively, you possibly can decide up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month move for £25.

It may be used to observe sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and thru your TV through a number of gadgets together with Chromecast and PS4.

BT TV clients can even buy a NOW TV move built-in into their BT invoice with the intention to watch Sky’s Premier League protection as nicely, or add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels.

