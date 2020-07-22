Soccer has lastly come house! After a three-month break as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League returned in all its glory with match after match after match.

All remaining games of the 2019/20 season have been televised, leaving sports activities followers with a staggering schedule to gorge on throughout lockdown.

And that’s not all the excellent news. For the primary time ever, there have been dwell free-to-air Premier League games.

Along with BBC and Amazon Prime screening matches at no cost, Sky has additionally broadcast 25 games at no cost on terrestrial channel Pick TV.

Swathes of followers have already made the many of the channel, with thousands and thousands of tuning in throughout Sky’s platforms in latest weeks.

It’s an unprecedented transfer for the top-tier soccer competitors that would reshape soccer perpetually – and means non-Sky clients nonetheless have these Premier League fixtures to sit up for.

What Premier League games are on Pick TV?

Liverpool v Chelsea would be the final confirmed recreation to be proven dwell on Pick TV, beginning at 8:15pm.

Viewers may stick round afterwards to observe Liverpool raise the silverware and at last be topped champions.

Take a look at our information to watching the Premier League trophy raise.

How can I watch Pick TV?

Pick TV is a free-to-air channel owned by Sky, and will be discovered on the next channel numbers. There are excessive definition (HD) and customary definition (SD) channels, although the content material on every might differ. Solely the channels listed beneath will present Premier League games on Pick TV.

Sky

Pick HD: Channel 159

Pick SD: Channel 895

Virgin Media

Pick HD: Channel 165

Freeview

Pick SD: Channel 11

Freesat

Pick HD: Channel 147

Sky clients may watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.

Premier League outcomes on Pick TV

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United 3-Zero Sheffield United

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-Three Southampton

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-Three Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle

Saturday 4th July

Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace

Sunday fifth July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Tuesday seventh July

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-Zero Everton

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Wednesday 15th July

Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth

Thursday 16th July

Leicester 2-Zero Sheffield United

Saturday 18th July

Norwich 0-2 Burnley

Monday 20th July

Brighton 0-Zero Newcastle

Tuesday 21st July

Watford 0-Four Man Metropolis

