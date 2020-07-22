Soccer has lastly come house! After a three-month break as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League returned in all its glory with match after match after match.
All remaining games of the 2019/20 season have been televised, leaving sports activities followers with a staggering schedule to gorge on throughout lockdown.
And that’s not all the excellent news. For the primary time ever, there have been dwell free-to-air Premier League games.
Along with BBC and Amazon Prime screening matches at no cost, Sky has additionally broadcast 25 games at no cost on terrestrial channel Pick TV.
Swathes of followers have already made the many of the channel, with thousands and thousands of tuning in throughout Sky’s platforms in latest weeks.
It’s an unprecedented transfer for the top-tier soccer competitors that would reshape soccer perpetually – and means non-Sky clients nonetheless have these Premier League fixtures to sit up for.
What Premier League games are on Pick TV?
Liverpool v Chelsea would be the final confirmed recreation to be proven dwell on Pick TV, beginning at 8:15pm.
Viewers may stick round afterwards to observe Liverpool raise the silverware and at last be topped champions.
Take a look at our information to watching the Premier League trophy raise.
How can I watch Pick TV?
Pick TV is a free-to-air channel owned by Sky, and will be discovered on the next channel numbers. There are excessive definition (HD) and customary definition (SD) channels, although the content material on every might differ. Solely the channels listed beneath will present Premier League games on Pick TV.
Sky
Pick HD: Channel 159
Pick SD: Channel 895
Virgin Media
Pick HD: Channel 165
Freeview
Pick SD: Channel 11
Freesat
Pick HD: Channel 147
Sky clients may watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.
Premier League outcomes on Pick TV
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United 3-Zero Sheffield United
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Saturday 4th July
Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace
Sunday fifth July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Tuesday seventh July
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-Zero Everton
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Wednesday 15th July
Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth
Thursday 16th July
Leicester 2-Zero Sheffield United
Saturday 18th July
Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Monday 20th July
Brighton 0-Zero Newcastle
Tuesday 21st July
Watford 0-Four Man Metropolis
Take a look at the complete checklist of Premier League fixtures on TV and go to our TV information for what’s on.
Add Comment