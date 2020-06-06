Soccer followers rejoice – the Premier League is returning! With 92 games nonetheless to go – all of which shall be televised – there’s an terrible lot of soccer heading to our screens.
Sky have the rights to two-thirds of those matches, guaranteeing that these with a Sky Sports activities subscription shall be getting loads of worth for his or her cash. Nevertheless, in an unprecedented transfer, the Premier League shall be going free-to-air for the primary time, with Sky airing 25 matches on terrestrial channel Choose TV.
Paying Sky Sports activities prospects don’t have any have to worry – the free-to-air games may also air concurrently on the Sky Sports activities Channels. Right here are the confirmed kick-off instances and dates for all matches exhibiting on Sky Sports activities within the first two weeks:
What Premier League games are on Sky Sports activities?
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (8:15pm)
Friday 19th June
Norwich v Southampton (6pm)
Tottenham v Manchester United (8:15pm)
Saturday 20th June
West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm)
Everton v Liverpool (7pm)
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis v Burnley (8pm)
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester v Brighton (6pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6pm)
Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)
Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm)
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)
Everton v Leicester (6pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Sky’s remaining 42 matches will air in July, and shall be introduced shortly as soon as the broadcasters have finalised a full schedule.
How can I get Sky Sports activities?
Present Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.
You may as well watch the matches with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract. BT prospects may also combine NOW TV and Sky Sports activities into their versatile TV packages.
Add Comment