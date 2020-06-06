General News

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports activities?

June 6, 2020
3 Min Read

Soccer followers rejoice – the Premier League is returning! With 92 games nonetheless to go – all of which shall be televised – there’s an terrible lot of soccer heading to our screens.

Sky have the rights to two-thirds of those matches, guaranteeing that these with a Sky Sports activities subscription shall be getting loads of worth for his or her cash. Nevertheless, in an unprecedented transfer, the Premier League shall be going free-to-air for the primary time, with Sky airing 25 matches on terrestrial channel Choose TV.

Paying Sky Sports activities prospects don’t have any have to worry – the free-to-air games may also air concurrently on the Sky Sports activities Channels. Right here are the confirmed kick-off instances and dates for all matches exhibiting on Sky Sports activities within the first two weeks:

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (8:15pm)

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm)

Tottenham v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Saturday 20th June

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7pm)

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis v Burnley (8pm)

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Sky’s remaining 42 matches will air in July, and shall be introduced shortly as soon as the broadcasters have finalised a full schedule.

How can I get Sky Sports activities?

Present Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

You may as well watch the matches with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract. BT prospects may also combine NOW TV and Sky Sports activities into their versatile TV packages.

Try the total Premier League TV schedule

