Each Premier League recreation between now and the top of the 2019/20 season will likely be broadcast reside on TV – many on free-to-air – throughout a number of broadcasters, however Sky Sports activities proceed to rule the roost.

Sky boasted the rights to two-thirds of the remaining 92 Premier League fixtures as soccer made its superb comeback, and opted to make 25 of their 64 matches obtainable on free channel Decide TV – an unprecedented transfer.

Paying Sky Sports activities clients haven’t any have to concern – the free-to-air games may even air concurrently on the Sky Sports activities channels, and you’ve got way more to take in within the coming weeks than these with out subscriptions.

Those that have tuned into Sky’s games up to now gained’t have been disenchanted as Tottenham took on Manchester United in the course of the first week of games. The action-packed draw was plagued by speaking factors round Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes’ fledgling partnership however the icing on the cake? That iconic Roy Keane half-time rant. That sensational rant.

Manchester Metropolis additionally produced the performances of the restart up to now with the Sky cameras wanting on towards Burnley. Pep Guardiola’s males cruised to a 5-Zero victory due to a masterful show from English prodigy Phil Foden.

There will likely be lots extra drama to take in within the coming weeks, so right here are the confirmed kick-off occasions and dates for all matches exhibiting on Sky Sports activities.

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports activities?

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Chelsea v Watford (8pm)

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm)

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)

Watford v Norwich (6pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Sky’s remaining matches will air in July, and will likely be introduced shortly as soon as the broadcasters have finalised a full schedule.

Premier League outcomes on Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

