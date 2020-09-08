The delayed finish to the 2019/2020 season noticed extra reside soccer on TV than ever earlier than – with each single Premier League match being broadcast after the rationale resumed.

And soccer followers could have that very same luxurious at first of the brand new season, with each match in September to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, BBC and Amazon Prime Video.

Of these broadcasters, it’s Sky which has by far probably the most matches – with the channel’s famed Tremendous Sunday protection returning for the 2020/21 season in addition to common games at Saturday tea-time and on Monday evenings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you must know in regards to the Premier League fixtures to be proven on Sky Sports activities, together with which games are obtainable, learn how to get Sky Sports activities and the outcomes of the earlier matches aired on the channel.

With Liverpool hoping to defend their crown in opposition to Manchester Metropolis, Manchester United and a big-spending Chelsea, it guarantees to be an action-packed season, so right here are the confirmed kick-off occasions and dates for all matches displaying on Sky Sports activities.

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports activities?

Saturday 12th September

Liverpool v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 13th September

West Brom v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Tottenham v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 14th September

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Brighton v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday 19th September

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 20th September

Newcastle v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 21st September

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Wolves v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday 26th September

West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 27th September

Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Man Metropolis v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 28th September

Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

How can I get Sky Sports activities?

Current Sky clients can add Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

You may also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract. BT clients also can combine NOW TV and Sky Sports activities into their versatile TV packages.

Take a look at the total checklist of Premier League fixtures on TV