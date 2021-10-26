What Pumas needs to reach the 2021 Grita Mexico playoff

This Sunday afternoon, the Auriazules defeated Tijuana 3-1 and were left with 17 points (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

Only two days remain for the season of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 and with the latest results from Pumas On the double date this week, the team of Andrés Lillini will look for the combination that leads them to reach the repechage and even dream of the league. This Sunday afternoon, the auriazules defeated Tijuana 3-1 and they stayed with 17 points.

On Sunday night the games that determined the position in the University club table ended. The Atlético de St. Louis lost 2 -6 to Atlas, while Santos vs Toluca tied at two goals.

When the Bravos de Juárez team won with a partial result of 1 – 0, a result that led them to occupy the 11th place, the Pedregal team were displaced to 15th place in the general table with 17 points, not far from the difference that could place them in the repechage zone.

So the last positions were as follows:

Pumas is forced to win his next matches (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

10. Puebla – 18 points

11. Juárez – 18 points (1-0 victory over the Tuzos)

12. Santos – 17 points (last place to reach the playoffs)

13. San Luis – 17 points

14. Necaxa – 17 points

15. Pumas – 17 points

16. Pachuca 15 points (1-0 loss against Juárez)

But when Hidalgo’s squad tied the match at minute 74, the positions were affected again. Result that completely favored the whole of Lillini. The last positions were like this:

The university students were favored at the end of day 15 to fight to reach the reclassification of the tournament (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

10. Puebla – 18 points

11. Santos – 17 points

12. San Luis – 17 points (last place for playoff)

13. Necaxa – 17 points

14. Pumas – 17 points

15. Pachuca – 16 points (tie 1 – 1)

16. Juárez – 16 points (tie 1 – 1)

17. Querétaro – 15 points

18. Xolos – 9 points

With this result, the university students were favored to fight to reach the reclassification of the tournament since they were placed two positions away from reaching the playoffs. The scenarios that are They introduce him to Pumas and force him to win the rest of his matches without any exception.

If Pumas wins in Hidalgo, it would need Puebla to lose or draw in their visit to Juárez (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



For the matchday 16 the National University club will face Pachuca, the main rival with whom he will compete for a place in the play-off zone. To beat Tuzos He would add 20 points that could move him to 10th place. But if he ties or loses, it would compromise his classification and exclusively a combination of results would lead him to playoffs.

On the other hand, if Pumas wins in Hidalgo, I would need Puebla to lose or draw in their visit to Juárez; but because Ricardo’s team tuca Ferretti is also looking for a place in the playoffs, the convenient thing for those of the UNAM is that both clubs tie so that they distribute a point and have the free stage.

For the party of Querétaro vs Santos it would be convenient for you The Roosters beat The Warriors. However, due to the streak that the Corregidora is going through, it looks complicated, so a draw or even a victory of The Laguneros they would not represent problems for the cats, as they would equalize in points and both would be within the possibilities of reclassifying.

It should be remembered that due to the readjustment of dates, for the felines the date 11 of the tournament against Santos is pending (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

Yes for the date 16 the Atlético de San Luis falls to Monterrey and Pumas maintains 20 points, the path on the table would open for Lillini. It could ensure a better place at the close of Grita México 2021. Another result that compromises the last positions will be that of Necaxa vs Mazatlan.

In the event that Pumas has 20 points in his victory against Pachuca, it would favor him that The gunboats defeat those from Aguascalientes, since Necaxa is ahead of them in the table and their defeat would allow them to pass them.

It should be remembered that due to the readjustment of dates, for felines They have pending the date 11 of the tournament against Santos, which will be played on November 4th. Game that will also give them the required combinations to climb positions.

KEEP READING:

Andrés Lillini revealed how is the relationship of Pumas with Miguel Mejía Barón

Alberto Lati exploded against Liga MX and considered it to be mediocre football

Checo Pérez vs Alex Albon: the overwhelming superiority of the Mexican who agrees with Red Bull