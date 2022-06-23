What Rafael Ortiz said after defeating the son of JC Chávez

Rafael Ortiz thanked the Chavez dynasty for the opportunity to fight Omar (Photo: YouTube/Deportes TVP)

Omar Chavez he resumed his career in professional boxing; however, he did not get the expected result and accumulated the third consecutive loss of his career above the ring. Rafael Amarillas Ortiz was in charge of propitiating a punishment to the Businessman and snatched victory from him in Sinaloan lands by unanimous decision.

Despite this, Rafael Ortiz did not brag about his victory against youngest son of the Chavez dynasty and showed his admiration for Julio Cesar Chavezthe Mexican Grand Champion. At the end of the contest he offered a few words to different media and the first thing he highlighted was his joy after defeating Omar Chávez despite the difficulties he faced.

He also thanked the great exhibition of blows offered by the Earthquake Chavez and praised the legacy of Julio César in Mexican boxing. He even revealed the interest he had years ago to be part of the Chávez dynasty team. This was expressed by Amarillas Ortiz for the portal Sports DVT:

(photo: special)

“Thanks to Omar, to team Chávez, the net always wanted to be on his team and look, as I said, fate wanted it that way; I did a good preparation and I felt that I should have adjusted a bit but then I decided on the (unanimous) decision. I am really happy about this.”

Although almost knocked out the Businessman throughout the combat, he did not succeed. On the contrary, he explained that he left because of the strategy of prolonging the fight until the judges decision, because he considered that he had opportunities to beat him that way. He got it with cards 96 – 95, 96 – 93 and 98 – 94.

One of the most surprising comments was about his opinion of the son of Julio Cesar Chavez since, instead of reaffirming a supremacy or enmity, asked for your friendship y he wished that the fight was not a reason to distance them. In addition, he took advantage of the space to personally thank the caesar of boxing the space he gave him by agreeing to the fight in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Rafael Ortiz also received the punishment that Omar Chávez gave him (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

Rafael Ortiz also spoke about the quality of boxer that Omar is, since in the first rounds of the fight he received a blow to the soft parts of the abdomen, which caused Amarillas to fall to the canvas and the judge was forced to perform the regulatory countdown before resuming the fight. However, he managed to recover and put up a fight for the remainder of the match. It should be remembered that this was only agreed to 10 rounds.

“I thank you very much Julio, I hope to be friends with Omar after thishe fought very well the truth, he fought very well. The truth is that he hit me with a hook but I recovered and said: ‘No, I can’t stay here,’ I have to work more on my abdomen and I’m going to do it,'” Rafael Ortiz said.

And it is that the contest was characterized by being an arduous battle since both boxers did not bow down despite the blows they released. Amarillas Ortiz confessed that after receiving the hook to the liver, he could not leave in such a way and gave his best to recover.

Omar Chávez was defeated in Sinaloa by the boxer Rafael Amarillas Ortiz (photo: Special)

“I thought about my future, I said: ‘If I lose, I retire’. The truth is, I didn’t want to retire yet, I have a lot to give and look, I made an effort here”.

Who got the worst of the fight was Omar Chavez since, in addition to losing, his face was damaged because of the punches. Recently, on social networks, she shared an image of how his face turned out and the bruises he has stood out, as well as the swelling of his left eye.

KEEP READING:

Andy Ruiz’s former coach revealed the reason for their separation after being world champions

This is how the face of Omar Chávez was left after his fight with Rafael Ortiz

How much money is needed to see Canelo Álvarez vs Golovkin in Las Vegas