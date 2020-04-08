What Really Happened To Allow A Contestant To Appear On Wheel Of Fortune Twice

On the finish of final yr, longtime host Pat Sajak was pressured to enter the hospital for emergency surgical procedure, which sidelined him from the present for just a few months. In his absence, his co-worker Vanna White held down the fort and did fairly properly. Nevertheless, when requested if she would ever take into account filling in for Sajak once more, White admitted that it’s not on the high of her to-do record. Whereas White relieved her pal and colleague, her position as letter-turner was as soon as taken on by Pat Sajak’s personal daughter throughout his absence.