What Really Happened With Joe Manganiello’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Cameo

Go away a Remark
Similar to he did again in 2001 with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Again, Kevin Smith packed his newest film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, with numerous cameos. Among the many people who participated within the return to the View Aksewniverse was True Blood, Magic Mike and Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello, however it seems that a lot of Manganiello’s display time within the film was lower out on account of lack of context and Smith realizing the fabric wouldn’t work as properly he initially thought.
In case you want a primer or refresher on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Joe Manganiello appeared as a bailiff within the courtroom scene the place the eponymous duo lose their naming proper. Manganiello appeared alongside Justin Lengthy, a frequent collaborator of Smith’s who reprised his Zack and Miri Make a Porno character Brandon St. Randy, In Reboot, although, Brandy is the lawyer who initially defended Jay and Silent Bob in court docket, after which went after them on behalf of Saban Movies.
As Justin Lengthy recalled whereas talking with actor David Harbour in the latest episode of the Life is Brief with Justin Lengthy podcast, his scene with Joe Manganiello had Brandon St. Randy getting just a little sexually aggressive with the bailiff, however Kevin Smith determined to chop these moments out. After Harbour famous the way it appeared like Manganiello’s position had been trimmed when he was watching the film, Lengthy mentioned:
Kevin defined that it didn’t actually make sense as a result of we don’t clarify it. It’s not defined. Right here’s what I feel. Possibly it simply wasn’t humorous [laughs]. I feel it was 10 years in the past we did that character who was similar to grabbing individuals and it’s simply not cool. However all of the stuff I did with Joe, it was enjoyable on the day and it was enjoyable whereas we did it. It was actually enjoyable to do as a result of he was additionally mildly uncomfortable with it, however no matter.
So together with Brandon St. Randy’s advances coming off bizarre for those who weren’t already acquainted with the character from Zack and Miri Make a Porno, it additionally feels like this was a easy case of a sure kind of humor not getting older properly. Simply because one thing was humorous over a decade in the past doesn’t imply that audiences are going to react the identical solution to it these days, so Kevin Smith determined to go the safer route and have Randy properly maintain his arms to himself whereas in court docket.
This resulted in Joe Manganiello not getting as a lot display time in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot as initially meant, however it’s not like he nonetheless isn’t simply noticed when watching the film. And not less than the bailiff nonetheless received to present his opinion on the unique Bluntman and Continual film, saying that it “sucked asshole.”
Following the preliminary Fathom Occasions screenings, Kevin Smith confirmed Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in numerous cities throughout the USA with the roadshow tour, and managed to interrupt some fascinating field workplace data alongside the best way. Now you can buy the film on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, and it’s additionally out there to observe on Prime Video.
Joe Manganiello’s subsequent motion pictures embrace The Sleepover and Archenemy, whereas Justin Lengthy is making his directorial debut quickly with Girl of the Manor. Kevin Smith, along with engaged on Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation sequence, is writing his subsequent View Askewniverse entries, Clerks 3 and Twilight of the Mallrats, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on these tasks.
Add Comment