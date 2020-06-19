What Really Pushed The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson’s Marriage To Divorce

What’s arguably essentially the most surprising component in all that is that the break up between Kelly Clarkson and her husband had reportedly been coming for some time. But within the days earlier than their divorce got here public, there have been articles going round detailing their happiness and the way they achieved their marital bliss. It’s stunning to see an outwardly snug relationship take such a U-turn in a seemingly brief interval. It’s unhappy that the quarantine reportedly had this impression; whereas plenty of TV collection took a hiatus as a result of pandemic, each of Clarkson’s exhibits continued, which most likely did not assist.