What realms will we explore in God of War: Ragnarok? The physical map of the Jötnar edition leaves clues

The Jötnar Edition includes a highly detailed cloth map, as well as a vinyl record, a replica of Mjölnir and more.

Many PS4 and PS5 players have their sights set on the next november, because it is the month chosen for Kratos and Atreus to take us on what will be their greatest adventure. This data, revealed last week, has been accompanied by all the details related to the special editions of God of War: Ragnarok, which offers a Digital Deluxe Editiona Collector’s Edition and an impressive Giants Edition.

We are excited for fans to explore all realmsYOU Santa MonicaThis latest Jötnar Edition has given a lot to talk about in recent days, as it includes a cloth map of yggdrasil loaded with details. As compiled in Gaming Bolt thanks to an image published by the Reddit user lhxward, we can observe Surtr, the first Fire Giant, in the kingdom of Muspelheim. It is also possible to see the Bifrost in Asgardalthough there are not a few users who have pointed out all the snow that it covers Niflheim.

On the other hand, fans of God of War: Ragnarok have also been excited by a comment made by the developers during the unboxing of the special editions. And it is that, taking into account that the previous God of War only allowed us to visit 6 of the 9 kingdoms of Yggdrasil, it is normal for players to raise their expectations when hearing that the authors are “excited that the fans explore all realms“.

In this way, it is possible that God of War: Ragnarok allows us to explore the kingdoms hitherto blocked from Asgard, Vanaheim and Svartalfheimalthough we will have to wait until November 9 to check this data. For now, at 3DJuegos we have already prepared a compilation of all the gods and monsters that could stand in the way of Kratos and Atreus, although Cory Barlog warned us in an exclusive talk that the game still holds surprises.

