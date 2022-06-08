What relationship does Julio González have with Jorge Campos?

Julio González imitated Jorge Campos to be a professional goalkeeper (Photos: Getty Images // Instagram/@julioglzvela)

Since Pumas announced the departure of Alfredo Talaverathe fans encouraged Julio Gonzalez to be the titular goalkeeper of the National University Club. And it is that his skills in the goal have shown the quality of player that he is and what he can do within the squad auriazul.

One of the peculiarities of Julio José’s training as a goalkeeper lies in his relationship he has with Jorge Campos. The current goalkeeper of the College students is originally from Acapulco, just like the Brodybut his place of origin would not be the only closeness between both sports figures.

Julio González also went from forward to starting goalkeeper in professional football, according to what the keeper himself told ESPN. Although his potential as a goalscorer did not shine like he did the inmortal at the end of the eighties, he did have a stage in the lead and made some notesbut in the end he decided on goal.

Julio González went from being a forward to starting goalkeeper with Pumas (Photo: Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)

When July was 12 years old noticed that he had skills to stop goal plays and that with it could become a professional footballerso he began to ask for a space as a goalkeeper in the team he played in Acapulco.

At a young age he began to practice football and normally went out as a striker, but on one occasion his team’s goalkeeper was injured, so the possibility arose for him to Julio Gonzalez came out as a keeper. The opportunity came when the man from Acapulco was in high school, and there he crossed paths with Ferdinand Navacoach who took him to Santos Laguna and from there to debut in the First Division of Mexico.

“Since training he wanted to put on, but once our goalkeeper was injured and he raised his hand and he stayed”, were the words with which Fernando Nava described Julio in an interview with ESPN.

Jorge Campos was a striker and goalkeeper when he played professional soccer (Photo: ALLSPORT/David Leah)

His performance under the three sticks earned him to keep the position and begin to realize the dream of being a professional player. Two years later, when Julio was 14 years old, David Patino invited him to join the Santos Laguna team of the Second Divisionwho at that time managed the Comarca Lagunera group.

Although the current feline archer was still very young, he was encouraged to take on the challenge and left his family to migrate to Keep and integrate into the basic forces of the lagoons, similar scenario experienced by Jorge Campos when he traveled to the capital to get to Pumas.

Although he wanted to give up his dream of being a soccer player, he waited for the opportunity to debut with Santos, his inspiration was Jorge Campos, who is an icon in Acapulcan lands. It was until the August 2013 when he played with the first team in the Copa MXfor 2014 he had his first international match after playing the Copa Libertadores and it was until the Closing 2014 who had his first game in the First Division of Liga MX.

Julio González debuted with Santos Laguna in Liga MX (Photo: Instagram/@julioglzvela)

With Santos he became champion, although he was not the team’s starting goalkeeper, so he competed in other teams such as Veracruz y Tampico FC. competed in the Promotion alloy until he got to Pumas for the 2020 tournament.

Throughout his career he lived with goalkeepers as with Oswaldo Sanchez and later became close to him. Brody, with whom he maintains a friendly relationship. Now facing the Opening 2022 and after the departure of Talavera, Julio would have the first opportunity of his career to be the team’s starting goalkeeper.

