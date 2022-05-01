What results does Guadalajara need to get directly into the Clausura 2022 league

Alexis Vega, a Chivas player, during the match against Necaxa on matchday 17 of Liga MX. Photo: Twitter @Chivas

Las Chivas from Guadalajara They have already played their last game of the regular season and although the team has secured its place in the playoff of the screaming Mexico Clausura 2022, their aspirations for go straight to the league they stay alive. Their win against Necaxa was key for the rojiblancos to still have a chance, but what do they need to achieve it?

With the three points obtained on the field of the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, those led by Richard Chain they added their fourth win in a row. They reached 26 units and, in the absence of activity on Saturday and Sunday, Chivas are in fifth position, waiting for what may happen with Atlas, América, Cruz Azul, Monterrey and even Atlético de San Luis.

“The players were determined to get out of the bad moment, from the first moment they closed ranks and I feel good seeing them display their good football. If we want to transcend we must continue working as a good team. We go day by day, we we have played all the matches as if they were a final”, said the coach in a press conference after the game.

Necaxa vs Chivas match for matchday 17 of Liga MX 2022. Photo: Twitter @Chivas

To get into the final phase of the MX League, Guadalajara needs the combination of a series of results. Among them, that none of the rivals that are above them in the table, add wins. Something that has been fulfilled so far, because on Friday Puebla (third place) lost in its visit to the port of Mazatlan by a score of two goals to one against the Cañoneros.

Similarly, the rojiblancos depend on what their neighbor can do in the pearl of Guadalajara: Atlas. The Foxes occupy fourth place with the same amount of points, but they face a difficult duel against the UANL Tigers. The result they need is that the people from Monterrey prevail by a score of two or more points difference. With this, the tiebreaker factors (goal difference and goals scored) will favor Chivas.

The Young Classic It will also be the focus of attention for those of Ricardo Cadena. América and Cruz Azul, with better chances, are also fighting for a direct ticket to the league. If one of the two wins, all opportunities for Guadalajara automatically end. A tie between the citizens of the capital or a victory for the Celestes (plus the defeat of Atlas) would result in a pass to Chivas.

Necaxa vs Chivas match for matchday 17 of Liga MX 2022. Photo: Twitter @Chivas

Monterrey and Atlético de San Luis also aspire to finish the tournament among the first four places, although to a much lesser extent. both squads they would need to thrash (more than four points difference) in their respective matches and that Atlas lose. With this, regardless of what happens on the field of the Azteca Stadium between Azulcremas and Celestes, they could get into the league at the last minute.

Those from Nuevo León receive Tijuana at the BBVA Stadium, while those from San Luis Potosí do the same with Santos Laguna.

The playoff, like the direct tickets to the league, remains to be defined. There are two places that are still available and that are disputed by four institutions: Mazatlán (already played and is waiting), León, Pumas and Toluca. Those from Sinaloa do not depend on themselves. Not so those of the UNAM who, if they win against Pachuca, will ensure their participation in the reclassification.

Toluca and León face each other. The winner will enter the top 12 and will take the place from Mazatlan, which would be left out, but a tie in the Mexican capital would give the pass to those from Sinaloa.

KEEP READING:

Liga MX: America has not been able to with Cruz Azul since his return to the Azteca Stadium in the regular phase

“They must champion”: Emilio Azcárraga’s message to America before the Clásico Joven

Violence in Liga MX: fans of Cruz Azul and security staged a fight with blows