What revealed the body language of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in their reunion in London

The death of Elizabeth II continues to leave images to remember in the UK. From citizen tributes to the unfortunate gestures of the new King Carlos III, going by the mourning of his family. In the midst of grief over the death of their grandmother, the princes William y Harry staged on Saturday the picture of reconciliation at Windsor, greeting the people who had traveled to the castle and seeing the floral memories with their respective wives, Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle.

Nevertheless, body language and gestures show a tense relationship and in the case of the new Princess of Wales, non-existent especially with her sister-in-law. “This ‘reunion’ It seemed like a purposeful gesture rather than a sign that the Fab Four were somehow back.” he claimed in statements to The Sun the body language expert Judi James.

“The body language story that underscored this appearance suggested little more than a desire to do the right and adult thing to respect both his grandmother and his father, the new King”, added James, one of Britain’s leading television experts on non-verbal language, social behaviour, image, workplace culture and communication skills.

Kate’s revealing moments

Kate made it very clear how she feels about Meghan, from the moment the four arrived in the same car (REUTERS)

For James, Kate made it very clear how he feels about Meghan, from the moment the four arrived in the same car. “Kate got out of the car and closed the door herself, striding out leaving Meghan in step with her. There was no eye contact between them and Meghan paused and hung back. while Kate he hastened to join the brothers and greet his host.”

and the thing neither did it improve at the end of the ride. “When the four were face to face at the end of the walkMeghan and Kate both bit their lips instead of smiling at each other and their husbands.” the specialist asserted.

“Kate he withdrew so much -he continued- that William He reached out an arm to pull her towards him. Harry y Meghan for the final pose of the lineup. She left quickly after opening your own car door and entering as Harry scrambled to open Meghan’s for her.”

William en control

It was clear from William’s extended stance and confident, determined gait, as well as his leadership rituals of pointing things out to others and directing and choreographing the quartet, that this “statement” behavior was his idea.” , according to the expert (REUTERS)

As Kate looked like “reluctant” to be there, according Judi, it fell to William to direct her to join the show of unity. comparatively, Kate took on that role at Prince Philip’s funeral, pushing her husband to show a united front with Harry.

It was clear from the extended posture of William and his sure and purposeful way of walking, as well as for their leadership rituals of pointing things out to others and directing and choreographing the quartet, which this “statement” behavior was his idea,” according to the expert.

Apart from the door slam Kate, James maintained that there were many other revealing moments of the arrival of the “Fantastic Four”, indicating that the brothers Harry and William – who have not spoken in a long time – felt very uncomfortable.

It was William who extended an arm to bring Meghan closer and include her in the group, but she was still much further away from Kate (REUTERS)

“William y Harry they got out of the car to be together, albeit awkwardly, with a mirrored tightening of ties that suggested mutual discomfort and possible anxiety. Nevertheless, there was an attempt to exchange words”, detailed.

He added: “One of the things that the brothers continue to do is reflect the other’s body language, suggesting that the strong ties are still there underneath all the bitterness and disagreements.”

It was William who stretched out an arm to bring Meghan and include her in the group, but she was still much further away from Kate, that he “went forward strongly, concentrating on the work at hand rather than on Meghan y Harry”.

Meghan and Harry’s discomfort

“Even their handshake included Meghan’s thumb rubbing Harry’s hand as an even more emphatic sign of comfort and reassurance” (REUTERS)

Judi remarked that Meghan and Harry felt very uncomfortable throughout the walk, and that there were some different gestures that both made to reassure the other.

When she was away from the other three, as they arrived, Harry walked over to her and put his arm around her waist and brushed his thumb down her back. Later, Meghan was giving back rubs and “partial hugs” to Harry.

“Even his handshake included Meghan’s thumb rubbing Harry’s hand as an even more emphatic sign of comfort and reassurance.” he added.

But It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the four at Windsor. There was a few moments alongside floral tributes to the Queen in which Kate spoke with Harry and Meghan, and they exchanged some eye contact.

However, the specialist pointed out thate was “a far cry from the days like her Christmas walk to church, when Kate was happy to approach Meghan with smiles and friendly talk and laughter to try to erase the rumors of any disagreement”.

How did the apparition take place?

According to a Kensington Palace spokesman, it was the Prince of Wales who invited his brother and his wife. “He extended an olive branch to stop the war,” they say in the British media (REUTERS)

As the hours passed, they began to come to light the details that made the reunion possible. Is that the historic joint walk between William, Kate, Harry y Meghan It was finalized after a long negotiation. In fact, until the last moment it seemed that it was not going to materialize.

But how did the reunion take place? According to a spokesman for the Kensington Palace, it was the Prince of Wales who invited his brother and to his wife. “He extended an olive branch to stop the war”They say in the British media.

But getting to that long-awaited ride was not easy. According to The Times, were required lengthy preliminary negotiations. “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales because He thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, together for the first time since 2020 (REUTERS)

Hours earlier, the new monarch had given the first blow to the table, demanding that his children be with him in the Balmoral Palace, to bid farewell to the queen. With Carlos’ mandate in mind, William took the initiative and asked his collaborators to initiate negotiations with his wayward brother.

Los Sussex they were not sure if they would take the step and they took their time to decide. The invitation – like everything in the royal agenda – had a scheduled time but Harry and Meghan did not respect it. The Sussexes played suspense and delayed their arrival 45 minutes.

Finally, the two couples They took a 40-minute walk to see the sea of ​​floral offerings placed before the gates of the royal estate in honor of the monarch.

Despite being housed at Frogmore Cottage, just 700 meters from William and Kate’s residence, until the sovereign’s death they had not planned to see each other (REUTERS)

Experts predict that the moment could be a turning point in the frayed relationship between the Wales and the Sussexes, who have been at odds after a series of exclusive interviews with Harry y Meghan on American television.

A) Yes, the death of Elizabeth II could achieve what was not on the agenda… It is that despite being housed in Frogmore Cottage, just 700 meters from the residence of William y Kate, until the death of the sovereign They hadn’t planned to meet.

