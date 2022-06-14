What Ricardo Gareca said about his continuity as head of Peru after being left out of the World Cup against Australia

Ricardo Gareca spoke after the Peruvian defeat against Australia.

Peru He could not repeat the milestone of Russia 2018, a contest he accessed via playoff, in which he beat New Zealand. This time, in Doha, they drew 0-0 against Australia in the 90 minutes and the equality was not broken in the 30-minute extension. And Andrew Redmayne, the Socceroos goalkeeper, excelled on penalties, who saved Valera’s decisive shot to seal the final 5-4.

The setback does not overshadow the great management of Ricardo Gareca in front of Peru, despite the fact that disappointment covers everything at this moment. “It was an even, difficult game, with a closed score, it’s a shame we were eliminated on penalties,” he analyzed as soon as the round ended from 12 steps.

El Tigre, 64, was able to declare that he was “proud” of the 7-year cycle in the Inca national team, which he led to the last World Cup and also to a Copa América final in 2019. He only hesitated to continue when the bench of substitutes of the Argentine team became vacant and he made a compass in the negotiations in case he was summoned from the AFA. But it didn’t happen and he continued to be happy in Peru, where he is very loved. Could the loss against Australia have been an end point?

“This is not the time to talk about continuity. Once we get to Lima, with time, we will see what I do”, he said still on the pitch, and repeated it for all the media at the press conference. “It will be time to rethink many things, to analyze. Right now the only thing I think about is everything that has happened. I have nothing else, I have the game in my head that is spinning around me. It is time to be calm. And in Lima see the situation”, he added.

Valera fails penalty in Peru vs Australia. Video: TNT Sports Chile

“I have a feeling of pain, just like the boys and the people. My continuity has to do with coldness, tranquility, ”he hinted that he does not want to make a hot decision. “It’s a big disappointment, unfortunately that’s the way it is when it comes to the penalty shootout. And it was not given to us, ”she sentenced.

“For the people, just words of thanks, for how they supported us, a crowd came here, we couldn’t give them that joy and that hurts us”concluded with a message for the fans, who will surely insist that the idyll does not end in Doha.

KEEP READING:

Australia got a ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and there is only one place left: days, times and stadiums of all the World Cup matches

Who is Andrew Redmayne, the dancing goalkeeper from Australia who became a hero against Peru for his eccentric style of saving penalties