What role did André Marín play so that Jorge Campos came to TV Azteca

André Marín invited Jorge Campos to TV Azteca (Photos: Fb/ André Marín// Ig/@cmartinolimx)

In addition to Christian Martinolithe Doctor Luis Garcia and Luis Roberto Alves zagone of the iconic members of the narration of Aztec Sports is about Jorge Campos. The Immortal has been part of each of the emissions of TV Azteca.

Despite the fact that his interventions at the microphone are few, the public has become fond of the comments of the Brody. His arrival at the television station came shortly after his brief stint with the Mexican National Team as a technical assistant; ever since he has remained a figure of the Adjusto television station.

And the person who was behind the signing of Campos with Aztec Sports it was Andre Marin. In an interview with Golden Scorpionthe former goalkeeper confessed how his arrival on Mexican television was and who contacted him to sign with the sports network.

Jorge Campos complemented the transmissions of Martinoli and Luis García (Photo: Ig/@cmartinolimx)

The first to call him was Jose Ramon Fernandezwho at that time held the position of sports director of Aztec Sports and who commanded the program The protagonists; but he was not the only one with whom she spoke to formalize her arrival at TV Aztecaaccording to Campos’s testimony, with the intervention of Marín he was able to reach Aztec Sports.

Jorge Campos added that the intervention of the now commentator of Fox Sports He helped to materialize his stage as a sports analyst, he even described it as an “important part” of the negotiation, as he explained:

“José Ramón treated me very well, he was one of those who invited me to Azteca, was one of the first. I also spoke with Andre Marin, has also treated me very well at that time; It was an important part of the negotiation, he went to talk to me”.

Jorge Campos stood firm on the television station and strengthened the Martinoli-Garcia duo (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

Since then it has remained firm in the channel. Even though in 2006 Joseph left the Ajusco chain and shortly after André Marín resigned from TV Azteca and joined Fox Sports, Jorge Campos stood firm on television and strengthening the duo of Martinoli – García.

In the same interview with youtuber Golden Scorpionthe Brody confirmed that he has never thought of leaving TV Azteca. Although José Ramón and Marín are no longer there, the former Pumas goalkeeper I wouldn’t accept any offer. He stressed that the treatment he has received in the company has been good and he would not change jobs.

“I have been with Azteca since I started. They have treated me very well, always, from all my career when I played and well there was a relationship ”

Jorge Campos would not leave TV Azteca (Photo: Screenshot)

But what he highlighted is that, despite the years he has been in Aztec Sportsuntil recently he had no contract and all his participation in the transmissions was “worded”

“Today I just got my contractI didn’t have a contract, it was all verbal, I had offers everywhere (and I said) ‘no, I can’t’, ‘but don’t you have a contract?’, ‘no’, ‘then you can’, ‘no, but the word ‘, the word brother. The words are few what I say and that is one that I have“, he pointed.

Despite the fact that other sports companies have been interested in taking over the humorous comments of the Immortal, he decreed to be faithful to Aztec Sports and for nothing would go to another television station.

“I had offers, here I also worked on other television stations, but Mexico is Azteca and I owe him a lot, in many aspects although it is not seen but I am very grateful to Mr. Salinas”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

Doctor García showed off his visit to the restaurant inspired by Jorge Campos “El Brody”

America vs Manchester City: the moment Memo Ochoa and Jack Grealish almost got into a fight

Faitelson attacked Dani Alves for his “signs” on social networks