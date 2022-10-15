What role does lung inflammation play in prolonged COVID?

Respiratory diseases can become chronic conditions such as the case of prolonged COVID-19. (photo: The Confidential)

As we have learned in these almost three years of coexistence with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus and other viruses that cause respiratory illnesses like the flu can cause mild to severe symptoms in the first weeks of infection. As usual, these symptoms resolve on their own in a few more weeks. But if the infection is severe, treatments are needed to help recovery. Nevertheless, some people experience persistent symptoms that last for several months or years. Experts are still unclear why and how respiratory diseases can become chronic conditions, such as the case of COVID-19 prolonged.

“The main problem caused by the coronavirus is lung disease and oxygenation disorders. He has a high requirement for sedative drugs, pain relievers (opioids), and muscle relaxants. In addition, they require repeated adjustments in the level of sedation, changes in ventilator controls, and modifications in body position (the application of the prone position, face down position). Consequently, more human resources are necessary for the care of a single hospitalized patient”, he explained to Infobae the doctor Héctor Ferraro, Head of Intensive Care and Surgical Recovery, Finochietto Sanatorium.

Experts highlight the importance of doing post-COVID studies

The lungs and COVID

The lungs and respiratory tract are in continuous contact with the external environment, taking samples from around 5 to 8 liters of air each minute, together with the toxins and microorganisms that the same air contains. Despite repeated exposure to potential pathogens and harmful substances, the body has evolved to keeping the immune system inactive in the lungs. In fact, allergies and conditions like asthma are byproducts of a overactive immune system. It is that excessive immune responses can cause the airways to constrict and make it difficult to breathe. That’s why, In some severe cases, it is necessary to suppress the immune system so that the inflammatory reaction does not manifest.

However, during an active infection, the immune system is absolutely essential. When viruses infect your respiratory tract, immune cells are recruited in your lungs to fight the infection. Although these cells are crucial for clearing the virus from your body, their activity often causes collateral damage to lung tissue. Once the virus is eliminated, your body dampens your immune system to give your lungs a chance to recover.

“The immune system is formed by cells, organs and proteins that circulate in the blood and function as a network in which they are interrelated. Normal is a constant balance and that balance is threatened by different situations, ranging from stress to elements of the environment. The system is prepared to counteract that and always return to balance. The specialist in immunology and rheumatology Pablo Mannucci (MN 96008) explained to Infobae what “Today it is known that, in addition to controlling infections caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi, the immune system controls the development of tumors and the appearance of autoimmune diseases, that is, its actions are much broader than previously believed”.

The immune system, the body’s natural defense against infections such as bacteria and viruses, is incredibly complex (photo: Tododisca)

“Epithelial cells in the lung are generally visualized as supporting respiratory functions, while MHC-II is understood to connect immune cells to immune cells.so the finding that MHC-II in lung epithelial cells tells TRM cells where to go and what to do in the lung is new and unexpected,” explained Dr. Joseph Mizgerd, professor of medicine, microbiology and biochemist at BUSM and author of a major study revealing the role of lung cells in targeting the immune system.

“Our study suggests that Lung epithelial cells are akin to gatekeepers that are tasked with properly instructing the locations of CD4 TRM cell outposts and their ability to fight off future infections. Since TRM cells, beyond their protective roles in pneumonia, play key roles in fighting cancer and triggering asthma, our findings have further implications in the understanding, prevention and treatment of multiple lung diseases said first author Anukul Shenoy, PhD, a postdoctoral scientist at the BUSM Pulmonary Center.

Over the past decade, scientists have identified a variety of specialized stem cells in the lungs They can help regenerate damaged tissue. These stem cells can develop into almost all the different types of cells in the lungs. according to the signals they receive from the surrounding environment. Recent studies have highlighted the important role that the immune system plays in providing signals that facilitate lung recovery. But these signals can produce more than one effect. They can not only activate stem cells, but also perpetuate damaging inflammatory processes in the lung. Therefore, your body strictly regulates when, where, and how strongly these signals are emitted to prevent further damage.

The coronavirus and other viruses that cause respiratory illnesses like the flu can cause mild to severe symptoms (Getty Images)

Although the reasons are still unclear, some people are unable to turn off their immune systems after infection and continue to produce molecules that damage tissues long after that the virus has been eliminated. This not only further damages the lungs, but also interferes with regeneration through the lung’s resident stem cells. This phenomenon can result in chronic disease, as seen in various respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19 , Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) , respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the common cold .

“In the presence of this pandemic, obviously have a properly functioning immune system, that recognizes antigens, and that can form antibodies will put the individual in a more beneficial situation. There are things that the guest can modify and others that cannot, that’s why it is important that the human being can intervene in the modifiable factors”, the infectologist doctor said in dialogue with this medium Romina Mauas head of internal medicine Helios Cheers.

The immune system, the body’s natural defense against infections such as bacteria and viruses, it is incredibly complex. Must be strong and sophisticated enough enough to combat a wide variety of diseases, but at the same time, not so strong to prevent it from reacting unnecessarily, causing allergies and other autoimmune disorders. In order to operate in such a delicate balance, it is strictly controlled by a variety of factors.

Lung epithelial cells are akin to gatekeepers that are tasked with properly instructing the locations of CD4 TRM cell outposts and their ability to fight off future infections (NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE)



The role of the immune system in chronic diseases

A lots of different types of immune cells are involved in the development of chronic diseases after respiratory viral infections, including prolonged COVID-19.

So far, researchers have identified a particular type of immune cell, killer T cells, as possible contributors to chronic diseases. Also known as cytotoxic or CD8+ T cells, they specialize in killing infected cells by directly interacting with them or by producing harmful molecules called cytokines.

Killer T cells are essential in slowing the spread of the virus in the body during an active infection. But its persistence in the lungs after the infection has resolved is related to prolonged reduced respiratory function . Furthermore, animal studies have shown that remove killer T cells from the lungs after an infection it can improve lung function and tissue repair.

Some people are unable to turn off their immune systems after infection and continue to produce tissue-damaging molecules.

Another type of immune cell called monocytes is also involved in fighting respiratory infections and is among the first responders by producing cytokines that damage viruses and tissue. Research has found that these cells also continue to accumulate in the lungs of long-term COVID-19 patients and promote a pro-inflammatory environment that can cause further damage.

Understanding the immunological mechanisms underlying the long-standing COVID-19 is the first step in addressing a rapidly worsening public health problemexperts say. Identifying subtle differences in how the same immune cells that protect during an active infection can later turn harmful could lead to earlier diagnosis of prolonged COVID-19.

